Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model Problem 98b
Chapter 9, Problem 98b

Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. b. CH3OCH3

Hey everyone, we're given the condensed formula for ethanol and were asked to draw suitable lewis dot structure for this compound. Now we know carbon and oxygen are going to be our central atoms and this is because hydrogen cannot be a central atom and our chain is going to be a carbon carbon oxygen chain. As seen in our condensed formula structure. Our terminal carbon will have three hydrogen. Our second carbon will have two hydrogen is to complete its bonds and lastly, our oxygen will have that one hydrogen to complete oxygen's octet rule. We will add two lone pairs and this will be our final lewis dot structure. So I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
