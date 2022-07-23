Skip to main content
Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. e. CH3CHO

Video transcript

Well everybody. So in this video we have to go ahead and draw the Lewis structure for formaldehyde. The molecular form has given to us in the problem as CH 20. So first let's go ahead and calculate for the total number of vans electrons. So for a carbon it's in group 48 will have four valence electrons. For hydrogen is in group one A. So there's going to be one vance electron in our formula we have two atoms. So multiply that number by two and one times two is two. Last year we have our oxygen atom that's in group 68. So I have six valence electrons Adding those three numbers up we get a total of 12 advanced electrons in this molecule. Then we go ahead and start drawing out our lower structure. So out of the three different atoms that we have, our hydrogen atom can only have one bond due to its duet role. Now comparing the carbon and the oxygen atom the carbon is a lot more electro negative or a lot less electro negative. So it can be our central atom. So again we have our carbon Connected to two hydrogen and one oxygen. So oxygen usually likes to have a double bond. So go ahead and do that. So are hydrogen atoms are happy because of the duet rule. They only have one bond. Our carbon needs to fulfill its octet rule and it does have eight valence electrons surrounding it. But for auction adam it needs to long pairs because it only has four Vance electrons because of the double bond. So now we have used all 12 electrons, as we have calculated to the left. And this is going to be my final structure for formaldehyde. Thank you all so much for watching.
The cyanate ion (OCN- ) and the fulminate ion (CNO- ) share the same three atoms but have vastly different properties. The cyanate ion is stable, while the fulminate ion is unstable and forms explosive compounds. The resonance structures of the cyanate ion are explored in Example 9.8. Draw Lewis structures for the fulminate ion—including possible resonance forms— and use formal charge to explain why the fulminate ion is less stable (and therefore more reactive) than the cyanate ion.
Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. b. CH3OCH3

Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. c. CH3COCH3

Use Lewis structures to explain why Br3- and I3- are stable, while F3- is not.

Draw the Lewis structure for urea, H2NCONH2, one of the compounds responsible for the smell of urine. (The central carbon atom is bonded to both nitrogen atoms and to the oxygen atom.) Does urea contain polar bonds? Which bond in urea is most polar?

Some theories of aging suggest that free radicals cause certain diseases and perhaps aging in general. As you know from the Lewis model, such molecules are not chemically stable and will quickly react with other molecules. According to certain theories, free radicals may attack molecules within the cell, such as DNA, changing them and causing cancer or other diseases. Free radicals may also attack molecules on the surfaces of cells, making them appear foreign to the body's immune system. The immune system then attacks the cells and destroys them, weakening the body. Draw Lewis structures for each free radical implicated in this theory of aging. c. OH

