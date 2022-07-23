Chapter 9, Problem 105c
If hydrogen were used as a fuel, it could be burned according to this reaction: H2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → H2O(g) Which fuel yields more energy per mole?
Free radicals are important in many environmentally significant reactions (see the Chemistry in the Environment box on free radicals in this chapter). For example, photochemical smog— smog that results from the action of sunlight on air pollutants— forms in part by these two steps: NO2 UV light NO + O O + O2 O3 The product of this reaction, ozone, is a pollutant in the lower atmosphere. (Upper atmospheric ozone is a natural part of the atmosphere that protects life on Earth from ultraviolet light.) Ozone is an eye and lung irritant and also accelerates the weathering of rubber products. Rewrite the given reactions using the Lewis structure of each reactant and product. Identify the free radicals.
If hydrogen were used as a fuel, it could be burned according to this reaction: H2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → H2O(g) Use average bond energies to calculate ΔHrxn for this reaction.
If hydrogen were used as a fuel, it could be burned according to this reaction: H2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → H2O(g) Use average bond energies to calculate ΔHrxn for the combustion of methane (CH4).
If hydrogen were used as a fuel, it could be burned according to this reaction: H2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → H2O(g) Which fuel yields more energy per gram?
Calculate ΔHrxn for the combustion of octane (C8H18), a component of gasoline, by using average bond energies and then calculate it using enthalpies of formation from Appendix IIB. What is the percent difference between your results? Which result would you expect to be more accurate?
Draw the Lewis structure for each compound. b. H3PO3 (two OH bonds)