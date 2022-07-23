Chapter 9, Problem 105b

If hydrogen were used as a fuel, it could be burned according to this reaction: H 2 (g) + 1/2 O 2 (g) → H 2 O(g) Use average bond energies to calculate ΔH rxn for the combustion of methane (CH 4 ).

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the bonds broken and formed in the reaction. For the combustion of methane (CH_4), the bonds broken are C-H and O=O, and the bonds formed are C=O and O-H. Use the average bond energies to calculate the total energy required to break the bonds in the reactants. For CH_4, calculate the energy for breaking four C-H bonds and one O=O bond. View full solution Calculate the total energy released when the bonds in the products are formed. For CO_2 and H_2O, calculate the energy for forming two C=O bonds and four O-H bonds. Apply the formula for the enthalpy change of the reaction: \( \Delta H_{rxn} = \text{Total energy of bonds broken} - \text{Total energy of bonds formed} \). Substitute the bond energies into the formula and solve for \( \Delta H_{rxn} \) to find the enthalpy change for the combustion of methane.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

Video duration: 8m 8m Play a video:

0 Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked