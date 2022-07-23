Chapter 9, Problem 84
In the Chemistry and the Environment box on free radicals in this chapter, we discussed the importance of the hydroxyl radical in reacting with and eliminating many atmospheric pollutants. However, the hydroxyl radical does not clean up everything. For example, chlorofluorocarbons—which destroy stratospheric ozone—are not attacked by the hydroxyl radical. Consider the hypothetical reaction by which the hydroxyl radical might react with a chlorofluorocarbon: OH( g) + CF2Cl2( g)¡HOF( g) + CFCl2( g) Use bond energies to explain why this reaction is improbable. (The C¬F bond energy is 552 kJ>mol.)
Which of the two compounds, H2NNH2 and HNNH, has the strongest nitrogen-nitrogen bond, and which has the shorter nitrogen-nitrogen bond.
Hydrogenation reactions are used to add hydrogen across double bonds in hydrocarbons and other organic compounds. Use average bond energies to calculate ΔHrxn for the hydrogenation reaction. H2C'CH2( g) + H2( g)¡H3C¬CH3( g)
Ethanol is a possible fuel. Use average bond energies to calculate ΔHrxn for the combustion of ethanol. CH3CH2OH( g) + 3 O2( g)¡2 CO2( g) + 3 H2O( g)
Write an appropriate Lewis structure for each compound. Make certain to distinguish between ionic and molecular compounds. b. ClF5
Each compound contains both ionic and covalent bonds. Write ionic Lewis structures for each, including the covalent structure for the ion in brackets. Write resonance structures if necessary. a. BaCO3
Each compound contains both ionic and covalent bonds. Write ionic Lewis structures for each, including the covalent structure for the ion in brackets. Write resonance structures if necessary. c. KNO3