Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 86
Chapter 9, Problem 86

Write an appropriate Lewis structure for each compound. Make certain to distinguish between ionic and molecular compounds. b. ClF5

Hey everyone, we're asked to draw a plausible lewis dot structure for the iodine, Penta fluoride molecule First. Let's go ahead and calculate the number of valence electrons we have in this molecule. Starting with our iodine, we have one of our iodine and we're going to multiply this by seven valence electrons. Since it's in our group seven a. This will get us to a total of seven. Next looking at our flooring, we have five flooring and again we're going to multiply this by seven since it's also in our group seven a. This will get us to a total of 35 valence electrons. When we add this all up we get 42 valence electrons for our molecule. So when we draw our lewis structure we know that iodine is going to be our central atom. And the reason why is because it has a lower electro negativity than flooring. So it must be our central atom. Next we're going to draw our five florins attached to our iodine and to complete our octet rule and our valence electrons we will add our lone pairs and we have three lone pairs onto each flooring. And in order to get those 42 valence electrons we have to add a lone pair on our iodine And iodine is able to have an expanded octet. And this is why it disobeys the octet rule and it has valence electrons attached to it. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
