Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Chapter 9, Problem 61d

Write the Lewis structure for each molecule or ion. d. C2H4

Hey everyone, we're asked to draw a reasonable lewis dot structure for the ethane molecule with the formula of C two, H two first, let's go ahead and calculate our valence electrons. We know that we have two of carbon and we're going to multiply this by four valence electrons since it's in our group for a This will get us to a total of eight. Next we have two of hydrogen and we're going to multiply this by one valence electron since we know that it only has one. This will get us to a total of two, Adding these both. Up. We have a total of 10 valence electrons for our molecule. Now to draw LewiS structure, we know that our carbon and our carbon are going to be our central atoms and this is because hydrogen cannot be our central atom and we know that we have our two hydrogen single bonded to our carbons. Now to complete our valence electrons, we need to have a triple bond in between our carbons in order for this lewis structure to be complete. So this is going to be our final lewis dot structure. So I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
