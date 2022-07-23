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Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 63b,c,d
Chapter 9, Problem 63b,c,d

Write a Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for each molecule or ion. Include resonance structures if necessary and assign formal charges to each atom. b. CO32– c. ClO d. NO2

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Identify the total number of valence electrons for each molecule or ion. For CO_3^{2-}, sum the valence electrons of carbon, oxygen, and the extra electrons from the charge. Repeat for ClO^- and NO_2^-.
Draw a skeletal structure for each molecule or ion, connecting atoms with single bonds. Typically, the least electronegative atom is the central atom.
Distribute the remaining valence electrons as lone pairs to complete the octet for each atom, starting with the outer atoms. Adjust for any extra electrons due to negative charges.
If any atom lacks an octet, consider forming double or triple bonds by converting lone pairs from adjacent atoms into bonding pairs. Check for possible resonance structures by moving electrons to form equivalent structures.
Calculate the formal charge for each atom using the formula: Formal Charge = (Valence electrons) - (Non-bonding electrons) - 0.5*(Bonding electrons). Adjust structures to minimize formal charges, ensuring the most stable configuration.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to represent bonds. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting reactivity.
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Octet Rule

The octet rule is a chemical rule of thumb that states atoms tend to bond in such a way that they each have eight electrons in their valence shell, achieving a stable electron configuration similar to that of noble gases. This rule helps in predicting the arrangement of electrons in molecules and is crucial for drawing accurate Lewis structures.

Formal Charge

Formal charge is a concept used to determine the charge of an atom in a molecule based on the number of valence electrons it has compared to the number of electrons assigned to it in a Lewis structure. Calculating formal charges helps assess the stability of a molecule and identify the most favorable resonance structures, guiding the understanding of molecular behavior.
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