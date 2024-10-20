Problem 64b

A solution is prepared by dissolving 20.2 mL of methanol (CH 3 OH) in 100.0 mL of water at 25 °C. The final volume of the solution is 118 mL. The densities of methanol and water at this temperature are 0.782 g/mL and 1.00 g/mL, respectively. For this solution, calculate the concentration in each unit. b. molality