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Ch.14 - Solutions
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.14 - SolutionsProblem 51c
Chapter 14, Problem 51c

An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 112 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the mass percent of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g/mL for the solution.)

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Step 1: The mass percent of a solution is calculated by dividing the mass of the solute by the total mass of the solution, and then multiplying by 100 to get a percentage. In this case, the solute is NaCl and the solution is the mixture of NaCl and water.
Step 2: We know the mass of the solute (NaCl) is 112 g. We also know the volume of the solution is 1.00 L, which is equivalent to 1000 mL.
Step 3: The density of the solution is given as 1.08 g/mL. We can use this to find the total mass of the solution. Density is defined as mass divided by volume, so by rearranging the formula (density = mass/volume), we can find that mass = density * volume.
Step 4: Substitute the given density and volume into the formula to find the total mass of the solution.
Step 5: Finally, substitute the mass of the solute (NaCl) and the total mass of the solution into the formula for mass percent and calculate the result.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mass Percent

Mass percent is a way of expressing the concentration of a solute in a solution. It is calculated by taking the mass of the solute, dividing it by the total mass of the solution, and then multiplying by 100 to get a percentage. This measurement is crucial for understanding how much of a substance is present in a given amount of solution.

Density of a Solution

Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is an important property of solutions. In this context, the density of the NaCl solution (1.08 g/mL) allows us to convert the volume of the solution into mass. This conversion is essential for calculating the total mass of the solution, which is needed to determine the mass percent.
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Dilution and Solution Preparation

Dilution refers to the process of reducing the concentration of a solute in a solution, typically by adding more solvent. In this problem, 112 g of NaCl is dissolved in enough water to make a total volume of 1.00 L. Understanding how to prepare solutions and the effects of dilution is fundamental in chemistry, especially when calculating concentrations and mass percentages.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 112 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the molarity of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g/mL for the solution.)

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Textbook Question

An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 112 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the molality of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g/mL for the solution.)

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Textbook Question

An aqueous KNO3 solution is made using 72.5 g of KNO3 diluted to a total solution volume of 2.00 L. Calculate the mass percent of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.05 g/mL for the solution.)

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Textbook Question

An aqueous KNO3 solution is made using 72.5 g of KNO3 diluted to a total solution volume of 2.00 L. Calculate the molality of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.05 g/mL for the solution.)

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Textbook Question

An aqueous KNO3 solution is made using 72.5 g of KNO3 diluted to a total solution volume of 2.00 L. Calculate the molarity of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.05 g/mL for the solution.)

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