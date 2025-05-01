Textbook Question
Use the data to calculate the heats of hydration of lithium chloride and sodium chloride. Which of the two cations, lithium or sodium, has stronger ion–dipole interactions with water? Why?
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Use the data to calculate the heats of hydration of lithium chloride and sodium chloride. Which of the two cations, lithium or sodium, has stronger ion–dipole interactions with water? Why?
A solution contains 32 g of KNO3 per 100.0 g of water at 25 °C. Is the solution unsaturated, saturated, or supersaturated? (Use Figure 13.11.)
A KCl solution containing 42 g of KCl per 100.0 g of water is cooled from 60 °C to 0 °C. What happens during cooling? (Use Figure 14.11.)
When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. d. Why does the solution form? What drives the process?