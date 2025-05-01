Textbook Question
When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. a. Is the dissolution of lithium iodide endothermic or exothermic?
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When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. a. Is the dissolution of lithium iodide endothermic or exothermic?
For each compound, would you expect greater solubility in water or in hexane? Indicate the kinds of intermolecular forces that would occur between the solute and the solvent in which the molecule is most soluble. d. ethylene glycol
When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. b. What can you conclude about the relative magnitudes of the lattice energy of lithium iodide and its heat of hydration?
Which molecule would you expect to be more soluble in water: CH3CH2CH2OH or HOCH2CH2CH2OH?