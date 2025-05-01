Problem 64a
A solution is prepared by dissolving 20.2 mL of methanol (CH3OH) in 100.0 mL of water at 25 °C. The final volume of the solution is 118 mL. The densities of methanol and water at this temperature are 0.782 g/mL and 1.00 g/mL, respectively. For this solution, calculate the concentration in each unit. a. molarity
Problem 64b
A solution is prepared by dissolving 20.2 mL of methanol (CH3OH) in 100.0 mL of water at 25 °C. The final volume of the solution is 118 mL. The densities of methanol and water at this temperature are 0.782 g/mL and 1.00 g/mL, respectively. For this solution, calculate the concentration in each unit. b. molality
Problem 64c
A solution is prepared by dissolving 20.2 mL of methanol (CH3OH) in 100.0 mL of water at 25 °C. The final volume of the solution is 118 mL. The densities of methanol and water at this temperature are 0.782 g/mL and 1.00 g/mL, respectively. For this solution, calculate the concentration in each unit. c. percent by mass
Problem 64d
A solution is prepared by dissolving 20.2 mL of methanol (CH3OH) in 100.0 mL of water at 25 °C. The final volume of the solution is 118 mL. The densities of methanol and water at this temperature are 0.782 g/mL and 1.00 g/mL, respectively. For this solution, calculate the concentration in each unit. d. mole fraction
Problem 64e
A solution is prepared by dissolving 20.2 mL of methanol (CH3OH) in 100.0 mL of water at 25 °C. The final volume of the solution is 118 mL. The densities of methanol and water at this temperature are 0.782 g/mL and 1.00 g/mL, respectively. For this solution, calculate the concentration in each unit. e. mole percent
Problem 65
Household hydrogen peroxide is an aqueous solution containing 3.0% hydrogen peroxide by mass. What is the molarity of this solution? (Assume a density of 1.01 g/mL.)
Problem 66
One brand of laundry bleach is an aqueous solution containing 4.55% sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl) by mass. What is the molarity of this solution? (Assume a density of 1.02 g/mL.)
Problem 67
An aqueous solution contains 36% HCl by mass. Calculate the molality and mole fraction of the solution.
Problem 73d
A solution contains 50.0 g of heptane (C7H16) and 50.0 g of octane (C8H18) at 25 °C. The vapor pressures of pure heptane and pure octane at 25 °C are 45.8 torr and 10.9 torr, respectively. Assuming ideal behavior, answer the following: d. Why is the composition of the vapor different from the composition of the solution?
Problem 74
A solution contains a mixture of pentane and hexane at room temperature. The solution has a vapor pressure of 258 torr. Pure pentane and hexane have vapor pressures of 425 torr and 151 torr, respectively, at room temperature. What is the mole fraction composition of the mixture? (Assume ideal behavior.)
- A solution contains 4.08 g of chloroform (CHCl3) and 9.29 g of acetone (CH3COCH3). The vapor pressures at 35 °C of pure chloroform and pure acetone are 295 torr and 332 torr, respectively. Assuming ideal behavior, calculate the vapor pressures of each of the components and the total vapor pressure above the solution. The experimentally measured total vapor pressure of the solution at 35 °C is 312 torr. Is the solution ideal? If not, what can you say about the relative strength of chloroform–acetone interactions compared to the acetone–acetone and chloroform–chloroform interactions?
Problem 75
- A solution of methanol and water has a mole fraction of water of 0.312 and a total vapor pressure of 211 torr at 39.9 °C. The vapor pressures of pure methanol and pure water at this temperature are 256 torr and 55.3 torr, respectively. Is the solution ideal? If not, what can be inferred about the relative strengths of the solute–solvent interactions compared to the solute–solute and solvent–solvent interactions?
Problem 76
Problem 77
A glucose solution contains 55.8 g of glucose (C6H12O6) in 455 g of water. Determine the freezing point and boiling point of the solution.
- Calculate the molar mass of an unknown compound given that an aqueous solution containing 17.5 g of the compound in 100.0 g of water has a freezing point of -1.8 °C.
Problem 81
- A solution containing 27.55 mg of an unknown protein per 25.0 mL was found to have an osmotic pressure of 3.22 torr at 25 °C. What is the molar mass of the protein?
Problem 85
- Calculate the osmotic pressure of a solution containing 18.75 mg of hemoglobin in 15.0 mL of solution at 25 °C. The molar mass of hemoglobin is 6.5 x 10^4 g/mol.
Problem 86
Problem 87a,b
Calculate the freezing point and boiling point of each aqueous solution, assuming complete dissociation of the solute. a. 0.100 m K2S b. 21.5 g of CuCl2 in 4.50⨉102 g water
Problem 87c
Calculate the freezing point and boiling point of each aqueous solution, assuming complete dissociation of the solute. c. 5.5% NaNO3 by mass (in water)
- Is the question formulated correctly for calculating the freezing point and boiling point of each solution, assuming complete dissociation of the solute? For the following: a. 10.5 g FeCl3 in 1.50 * 10^2 g water b. 3.5% KCl by mass (in water) c. 0.150 m MgF2.
Problem 88
Problem 89
What mass of salt (NaCl) should you add to 1.00 L of water in an ice cream maker to make a solution that freezes at -10.0 °C? Assume complete dissociation of the NaCl and density of 1.00 g/mL for water.
Problem 91
Use the van't Hoff factors in Table 13.9 to calculate each colligative property: a. the melting point of a 0.100 m iron(III) chloride solution
Problem 93
A 1.2 m aqueous solution of an ionic compound with the formula MX2 has a boiling point of 101.4 °C. Calculate the van't Hoff factor (i) for MX2 at this concentration.
- A 0.95 m aqueous solution of an ionic compound with the formula MX has a freezing point of -3.0 °C. Calculate the van’t Hoff factor (i) for MX at this concentration.
Problem 94
Problem 95
A 0.100 M ionic solution has an osmotic pressure of 8.3 atm at 25 °C. Calculate the van't Hoff factor (i) for this solution.
- Is the question asking for the calculation of the van’t Hoff factor (i) for KBr at a given concentration, based on the provided osmotic pressure, correct?
Problem 96
Problem 97
Calculate the vapor pressure at 25 °C of an aqueous solution that is 5.50% NaCl by mass. (Assume complete dissociation of the solute.)
Problem 98
An aqueous CaCl2 solution has a vapor pressure of 81.6 mmHg at 50 °C. The vapor pressure of pure water at this temperature is 92.6 mmHg. What is the concentration of CaCl2 in mass percent? (Assume complete dissociation of the solute.)
Problem 99
The solubility of carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) in water at 25 °C is 1.2 g/L. The solubility of chloroform (CHCl3) at the same temperature is 10.1 g/L. Why is chloroform almost ten times more soluble in water than carbon tetrachloride?
- Potassium perchlorate (KClO4) has a lattice energy of -599 kJ/mol and a heat of hydration of -548 kJ/mol. Find the heat of solution for potassium perchlorate and determine the temperature change that occurs when 10.0 g of potassium perchlorate is dissolved with enough water to make 100.0 mL of solution. (Assume a heat capacity of 4.05 J/g°C for the solution and a density of 1.05 g/mL.)
Problem 101
Problem 102
Sodium hydroxide (NaOH) has a lattice energy of -887 kJ/mol and a heat of hydration of -932 kJ/mol. How much solution could be heated to boiling by the heat evolved by the dissolution of 25.0 g of NaOH? (For the solution, assume a heat capacity of 4.0 J/g·°C, an initial temperature of 25.0 °C, a boiling point of 100.0 °C, and a density of 1.05 g/mL.)
Ch.14 - Solutions
Back