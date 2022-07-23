A solution contains 50.0 g of heptane (C7H16) and 50.0 g of octane (C8H18) at 25 °C. The vapor pressures of pure heptane and pure octane at 25 °C are 45.8 torr and 10.9 torr, respectively. Assuming ideal behavior, answer the following: d. Why is the composition of the vapor different from the composition of the solution?
Household hydrogen peroxide is an aqueous solution containing 3.0% hydrogen peroxide by mass. What is the molarity of this solution? (Assume a density of 1.01 g/mL.)
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A solution is prepared by dissolving 20.2 mL of methanol (CH3OH) in 100.0 mL of water at 25 °C. The final volume of the solution is 118 mL. The densities of methanol and water at this temperature are 0.782 g/mL and 1.00 g/mL, respectively. For this solution, calculate the concentration in each unit. e. mole percent
A solution is prepared by dissolving 20.2 mL of methanol (CH3OH) in 100.0 mL of water at 25 °C. The final volume of the solution is 118 mL. The densities of methanol and water at this temperature are 0.782 g/mL and 1.00 g/mL, respectively. For this solution, calculate the concentration in each unit. d. mole fraction
An aqueous solution contains 36% HCl by mass. Calculate the molality and mole fraction of the solution.
One brand of laundry bleach is an aqueous solution containing 4.55% sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl) by mass. What is the molarity of this solution? (Assume a density of 1.02 g/mL.)
A solution is prepared by dissolving 20.2 mL of methanol (CH3OH) in 100.0 mL of water at 25 °C. The final volume of the solution is 118 mL. The densities of methanol and water at this temperature are 0.782 g/mL and 1.00 g/mL, respectively. For this solution, calculate the concentration in each unit. c. percent by mass