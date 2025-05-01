Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It can be calculated by dividing the mass of the solute by the number of moles present in a given volume of solution. In this case, the molar mass of the protein can be determined by rearranging the osmotic pressure equation to solve for the molar mass after calculating the number of moles from the given mass and volume.