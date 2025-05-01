Textbook Question
Calculate the freezing point and boiling point of each aqueous solution, assuming complete dissociation of the solute. c. 5.5% NaNO3 by mass (in water)
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Calculate the freezing point and boiling point of each aqueous solution, assuming complete dissociation of the solute. c. 5.5% NaNO3 by mass (in water)
A glucose solution contains 55.8 g of glucose (C6H12O6) in 455 g of water. Determine the freezing point and boiling point of the solution.
Calculate the freezing point and boiling point of each aqueous solution, assuming complete dissociation of the solute. a. 0.100 m K2S b. 21.5 g of CuCl2 in 4.50⨉102 g water