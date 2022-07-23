Textbook Question
Use the van't Hoff factors in Table 13.9 to calculate each colligative property: a. the melting point of a 0.100 m iron(III) chloride solution
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Use the van't Hoff factors in Table 13.9 to calculate each colligative property: a. the melting point of a 0.100 m iron(III) chloride solution
A 1.2 m aqueous solution of an ionic compound with the formula MX2 has a boiling point of 101.4 °C. Calculate the van't Hoff factor (i) for MX2 at this concentration.
An aqueous CaCl2 solution has a vapor pressure of 81.6 mmHg at 50 °C. The vapor pressure of pure water at this temperature is 92.6 mmHg. What is the concentration of CaCl2 in mass percent? (Assume complete dissociation of the solute.)
Calculate the vapor pressure at 25 °C of an aqueous solution that is 5.50% NaCl by mass. (Assume complete dissociation of the solute.)