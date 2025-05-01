Problem 57b
For each strong acid solution, determine [H3O+], [OH–], and pH. b. 0.015 M HNO3
Problem 57d
For each strong acid solution, determine [H3O+], [OH–], and pH. d. a solution that is 0.655% HNO3 by mass (assume a density of 1.01 g/mL for the solution)
Problem 59
What mass of HI must be present in 0.250 L of solution to obtain a solution with each pH value?
a. pH = 1.25 b. pH = 1.75 c. pH = 2.85
Problem 60
What mass of HClO4 must be present in 0.500 L of solution to obtain a solution with each pH value? a. pH = 2.50 b. pH = 1.50 c. pH = 0.50
Problem 61
What is the pH of a solution in which 224 mL of HCl(g), measured at 27.2 °C and 1.02 atm, is dissolved in 1.5 L of aqueous solution?
Problem 63
Determine the [H3O+] and pH of a 0.100 M solution of benzoic acid.
Problem 64
Determine the [H3O+] and pH of a 0.200 M solution of formic acid.
Problem 65
Determine the pH of an HNO2 solution of each concentration. In which cases can you not make the simplifying assumption that x is small? a. 0.500 M b. 0.100 M c. 0.0100 M
Problem 66
Determine the pH of an HF solution of each concentration. In which cases can you not make the simplifying assumption that x is small? (Ka for HF is 6.8×10–4.) a. 0.250 M b. 0.0500 M c. 0.0250 M
Problem 69
A 0.185 M solution of a weak acid (HA) has a pH of 2.95. Calculate the acid ionization constant (Ka) for the acid.
Problem 71
Determine the percent ionization of a 0.125 M HCN solution.
Problem 72
Determine the percent ionization of a 0.225 M solution of benzoic acid.
- What is the percent ionization of an acetic acid solution at the following concentrations? a. 1.00 M b. 0.500 M c. 0.100 M d. 0.0500 M
Problem 73
Problem 74a
Calculate the percent ionization of a formic acid solution having the given concentration. a. 1.00 M
Problem 74d
Calculate the percent ionization of a formic acid solution having the given concentration. d. 0.0500 M
Problem 75
A 0.148 M solution of a monoprotic acid has a percent ionization of 1.55%. Determine the acid ionization constant (Ka) for the acid.
- A 0.085 M solution of a monoprotic acid has a percent ionization of 0.59%. Determine the acid ionization constant (Ka) for the acid.
Problem 76
- Find the pH and percent ionization of each HF solution. (Ka for HF is 6.8 * 10^-4.) a. 0.250 M HF b. 0.100 M HF c. 0.050 M HF.
Problem 77
- Find the pH and percent ionization of a 0.100 M solution of a weak monoprotic acid given the following Ka values: a. Ka = 1.0 * 10^-5, b. Ka = 1.0 * 10^-3, c. Ka = 1.0 * 10^-1.
Problem 78
Problem 79a
Find the pH of each mixture of acids. a. 0.115 M in HBr and 0.125 M in HCHO2
Problem 79b,c,d
Find the pH of each mixture of acids. b. 0.150 M in HNO2 and 0.085 M in HNO3 c. 0.185 M in HCHO2 and 0.225 M in HC2H3O2 d. 0.050 M in acetic acid and 0.050 M in hydrocyanic acid
Problem 80
Find the pH of each mixture of acids. a. 0.075 M in HNO3 and 0.175 M in HC7H5O2 b. 0.020 M in HBr and 0.015 M in HClO4 c. 0.095 M in HF and 0.225 M in HC6H5O d. 0.100 M in formic acid and 0.050 M in hypochlorous acid
Problem 81
For each strong base solution, determine [OH–], [H3O+], pH, and pOH. a. 0.15 M NaOH b. 1.5×10–3 M Ca(OH)2 c. 4.8×10–4 M Sr(OH)2 d. 8.7×10–5 M KOH
Problem 82a
For each strong base solution, determine [OH–], [H3O+], pH, and pOH. a. 8.77×10–3 M LiOH
Problem 82b
For each strong base solution, determine [OH–], [H3O+], pH, and pOH. b. 0.0112 M Ba(OH)2
Problem 82c
For each strong base solution, determine [OH–], [H3O+], pH, and pOH. c. 1.9×10–4 M KOH
Problem 88a
Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH–. Also write the corresponding expression for Kb. a. CO32–
Problem 88b
Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH–. Also write the corresponding expression for Kb. b. C6H5NH2
Problem 88c
Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH–. Also write the corresponding expression for Kb. c. C2H5NH2
Problem 89
Determine the [OH–], pH, and pOH of a 0.15 M ammonia solution.
Ch.17 - Acids and Bases
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