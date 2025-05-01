Problem 80

Find the pH of each mixture of acids. a. 0.075 M in HNO 3 and 0.175 M in HC 7 H 5 O 2 b. 0.020 M in HBr and 0.015 M in HClO 4 c. 0.095 M in HF and 0.225 M in HC 6 H 5 O d. 0.100 M in formic acid and 0.050 M in hypochlorous acid