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Ch.17 - Acids and Bases
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.17 - Acids and BasesProblem 63
Chapter 17, Problem 63

Determine the [H3O+] and pH of a 0.100 M solution of benzoic acid.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula of benzoic acid, which is C_6H_5COOH, and recognize it as a weak acid.
Write the equilibrium expression for the dissociation of benzoic acid in water: C_6H_5COOH \(\rightleftharpoons\) C_6H_5COO^- + H_3O^+.
Use the acid dissociation constant (K_a) for benzoic acid, which is typically provided in a table, to set up the expression: K_a = \(\frac{[C_6H_5COO^-][H_3O^+]}{[C_6H_5COOH]}\).
Assume that the initial concentration of benzoic acid is 0.100 M and that the change in concentration due to dissociation is x, leading to the equilibrium concentrations: [C_6H_5COOH] = 0.100 - x, [C_6H_5COO^-] = x, and [H_3O^+] = x.
Substitute these equilibrium concentrations into the K_a expression and solve for x, which represents [H_3O^+]. Then, calculate the pH using the formula pH = -\(\log\)[H_3O^+].

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Chemistry

Acid-base chemistry involves the study of substances that can donate protons (acids) or accept protons (bases). In this context, benzoic acid acts as a weak acid, partially dissociating in solution to produce hydronium ions (H3O+). Understanding the behavior of weak acids is crucial for calculating the concentration of H3O+ in solution.
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Arrhenius Acids and Bases

Dissociation Constant (Ka)

The dissociation constant (Ka) quantifies the strength of an acid in solution, representing the equilibrium between the undissociated acid and its ions. For benzoic acid, the Ka value allows us to determine the extent of its dissociation in a 0.100 M solution, which is essential for calculating the concentration of H3O+ and subsequently the pH.
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Characteristics of Ka and Kb

pH Scale

The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, defined as the negative logarithm of the hydronium ion concentration: pH = -log[H3O+]. A lower pH indicates a more acidic solution. Understanding how to convert the concentration of H3O+ into pH is vital for interpreting the acidity of the benzoic acid solution.
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The pH Scale
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