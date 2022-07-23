Like all equilibrium constants, the value of Kw depends on temperature. At body temperature (37 °C), Kw = 2.4×10–14. What are the [H3O+] and pH of pure water at body temperature?
Ch.17 - Acids and Bases
Chapter 17, Problem 55
Calculate the pH of each acid solution. Explain how the resulting pH values demonstrate that the pH of an acid solution should carry as many digits to the right of the decimal place as the number of significant figures in the concentration of the solution. [H3O+] = 0.044 M [H3O+] = 0.045 M [H3O+] = 0.046 M
Verified step by step guidance
1
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:59s
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
pH Scale
The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, defined as the negative logarithm of the hydrogen ion concentration: pH = -log[H3O+]. A lower pH indicates a more acidic solution, while a higher pH indicates a more basic solution. Understanding the pH scale is essential for calculating and interpreting the acidity of various solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
The pH Scale
Significant Figures
Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. When performing calculations, the result should reflect the precision of the least precise measurement. In the context of pH calculations, the number of significant figures in the concentration of the acid solution dictates how many decimal places the pH value should have, ensuring accurate representation of the data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Significant Figures Example
Hydronium Ion Concentration
The concentration of hydronium ions ([H3O+]) in a solution directly influences its pH. For example, a higher concentration of [H3O+] results in a lower pH value, indicating a stronger acid. Understanding how to calculate [H3O+] from given concentrations is crucial for determining the corresponding pH and demonstrating the relationship between concentration and acidity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:25
Hydronium Ion Concentration Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question
4274
views
10
rank
Textbook Question
Determine the concentration of H3O+ to the correct number of significant figures in a solution with each pH. Describe how these calculations show the relationship between the number of digits to the right of the decimal place in pH and the number of significant figures in concentration. pH = 2.50 pH = 2.51 pH = 2.52
2011
views
Textbook Question
The value of Kw increases with increasing temperature. Is the autoionization of water endothermic or exothermic?
2595
views
Textbook Question
Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. e. 105.0 mL of 0.15 M CH3NH2; 95.0 mL of 0.10 M HCl
738
views
Textbook Question
For each strong acid solution, determine [H3O+], [OH–], and pH. b. 0.015 M HNO3
441
views
Textbook Question
For each strong acid solution, determine [H3O+], [OH–], and pH. a. 0.25 M HCl
716
views
1
rank