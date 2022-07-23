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Ch.17 - Acids and Bases
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.17 - Acids and BasesProblem 55
Chapter 17, Problem 55

Calculate the pH of each acid solution. Explain how the resulting pH values demonstrate that the pH of an acid solution should carry as many digits to the right of the decimal place as the number of significant figures in the concentration of the solution. [H3O+] = 0.044 M [H3O+] = 0.045 M [H3O+] = 0.046 M

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1
Start by recalling the formula for calculating pH: \( \text{pH} = -\log[\text{H}_3\text{O}^+] \).
For each given concentration of \([\text{H}_3\text{O}^+]\), substitute the value into the pH formula.
Calculate the logarithm of each concentration value. Remember that the logarithm function will give you a number with a decimal.
Apply the negative sign to the logarithm result to find the pH for each concentration.
Observe the number of significant figures in the concentration (2 significant figures) and ensure that the pH value reflects this by having 2 digits after the decimal point. This demonstrates the rule that the pH should carry as many digits to the right of the decimal as the number of significant figures in the concentration.>

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH Scale

The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, defined as the negative logarithm of the hydrogen ion concentration: pH = -log[H3O+]. A lower pH indicates a more acidic solution, while a higher pH indicates a more basic solution. Understanding the pH scale is essential for calculating and interpreting the acidity of various solutions.
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Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. When performing calculations, the result should reflect the precision of the least precise measurement. In the context of pH calculations, the number of significant figures in the concentration of the acid solution dictates how many decimal places the pH value should have, ensuring accurate representation of the data.
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Hydronium Ion Concentration

The concentration of hydronium ions ([H3O+]) in a solution directly influences its pH. For example, a higher concentration of [H3O+] results in a lower pH value, indicating a stronger acid. Understanding how to calculate [H3O+] from given concentrations is crucial for determining the corresponding pH and demonstrating the relationship between concentration and acidity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Like all equilibrium constants, the value of Kw depends on temperature. At body temperature (37 °C), Kw = 2.4×10–14. What are the [H3O+] and pH of pure water at body temperature?

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Textbook Question

Determine the concentration of H3O+ to the correct number of significant figures in a solution with each pH. Describe how these calculations show the relationship between the number of digits to the right of the decimal place in pH and the number of significant figures in concentration. pH = 2.50 pH = 2.51 pH = 2.52

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Textbook Question

The value of Kw increases with increasing temperature. Is the autoionization of water endothermic or exothermic?

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Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. e. 105.0 mL of 0.15 M CH3NH2; 95.0 mL of 0.10 M HCl

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For each strong acid solution, determine [H3O+], [OH], and pH. b. 0.015 M HNO3

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Textbook Question

For each strong acid solution, determine [H3O+], [OH], and pH. a. 0.25 M HCl

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