Problem 91
Caffeine (C8H10N4O2) is a weak base with a pKb of 10.4. Calculate the pH of a solution containing a caffeine concentration of 455 mg/L.
Problem 92
Amphetamine (C9H13N) is a weak base with a pKb of 4.2. Calculate the pH of a solution containing an amphetamine concentration of 225 mg/L.
Problem 93
Morphine is a weak base. A 0.150 M solution of morphine has a pH of 10.7. What is Kb for morphine?
- A 0.135 M solution of a weak base has a pH of 11.23. Determine Kb for the base.
Problem 94
Problem 95
Determine if each anion acts as a weak base in solution. For those anions that are basic, write an equation that shows how the anion acts as a base. a. Br– b. ClO– c. CN– d. Cl–
Problem 96c
Determine whether each anion is basic or neutral. For those anions that are basic, write an equation that shows how the anion acts as a base. c. NO3–
Problem 97
Determine the [OH–] and pH of a solution that is 0.140 M in F–.
- Determine the [OH-] and pH of a solution that is 0.250 M in HCO3⁻.
Problem 98
Problem 99a
Determine whether each cation is acidic or pH-neutral. For those cations that are acidic, write an equation that shows how the cation acts as an acid. a. NH4+
Problem 99b
Determine whether each cation is acidic or pH-neutral. For those cations that are acidic, write an equation that shows how the cation acts as an acid. b. Na+
Problem 99c
Determine whether each cation is acidic or pH-neutral. For those cations that are acidic, write an equation that shows how the cation acts as an acid. c. Co3+
Problem 99d
Determine whether each cation is acidic or pH-neutral. For those cations that are acidic, write an equation that shows how the cation acts as an acid. d. CH2NH3+
Problem 100a,b,c
Determine whether each cation is acidic or pH-neutral. For each cation that is acidic, write an equation that shows how the cation acts as an acid. a. Sr2+ b. Mn3+ c. C5H5NH+
Problem 100d
Determine whether each cation is acidic or pH-neutral. For each cation that is acidic, write an equation that shows how the cation acts as an acid. d. Li+
Problem 102a
Determine if each salt will form a solution that is acidic, basic, or pH-neutral. a. Al(NO3)3
Problem 103
Arrange the solutions in order of increasing acidity. NaCl, NH4Cl, NaHCO3, NH4ClO2, NaOH
Problem 105a
Determine the pH of each solution. a. 0.10 M NH4Cl
Problem 107
Calculate the concentration of all species in a 0.15 M KF solution.
Problem 108
Calculate the concentration of all species in a 0.225 M C6H5NH3Cl solution.
Problem 109
Write chemical equations and corresponding equilibrium expressions for each of the three ionization steps of phosphoric acid.
Problem 110
Write chemical equations and corresponding equilibrium expressions for each of the two ionization steps of carbonic acid.
Problem 111a
Calculate the [H3O+] and pH of each polyprotic acid solution. a. 0.350 M H3PO4
Problem 111b
Calculate the [H3O+] and pH of each polyprotic acid solution. b. 0.350 M H2C2O4
Problem 112a
Calculate the [H3O+] and pH of each polyprotic acid solution.
a. 0.125 M H2CO3
Problem 112b
Calculate the [H3O+] and pH of each polyprotic acid solution.
b. 0.125 M H3C6H5O7
- Is this question correctly formulated? If so, could you provide it as is; if not, modify it as needed and return it in JSON format: Calculate the concentration of all species in a 0.500 M solution of H2SO3.
Problem 113
Problem 114
Calculate the concentration of all species in a 0.155 M solution of H2CO3.
Problem 116a
Consider a 0.10 M solution of a weak polyprotic acid (H2A) with the possible values of Ka1 and Ka2 given here.
a. Ka1 = 1.0 × 10–4; Ka2 = 5.0 × 10–5
Calculate the contributions to [H3O+] from each ionization step. At what point can the contribution of the second step be neglected?
- Based on their molecular structure, choose the stronger acid from each pair of binary acids, and explain your choice: a. HF and HCl b. H2O and HF c. H2Se and H2S.
Problem 117
Problem 118
Based on molecular structure, arrange the binary compounds in order of increasing acid strength. Explain your choice. H2Te, HI, H2S, NaH
Ch.17 - Acids and Bases
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