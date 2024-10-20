Problem 33a
Identify each substance as an acid or a base and write a chemical equation showing how it is an acid or a base according to the Arrhenius definition. a. HNO3(aq)
Problem 33c
Identify each substance as an acid or a base and write a chemical equation showing how it is an acid or a base according to the Arrhenius definition. c. KOH(aq)
Problem 35a
In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. a. H2CO3(aq) + H2O(l )H3O+(aq) + HCO3- (aq)
Problem 35b
In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. b. NH3(aq) + H2O(l )NH4+(aq) + OH-(aq)
Problem 35d
In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. d. C5H5N(aq) + H2O(l )C5H5NH+(aq) + OH-(aq)
Problem 36b
In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. b. CH3NH2(aq) + H2O(l )CH3NH3+(aq) + OH-(aq)
Problem 36c
In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. c. CO32 - (aq) + H2O(l )HCO3-(aq) + OH-(aq)
Problem 37a
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. a. HCl
Problem 37b
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. b. H2SO3
Problem 37c
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. c. HCHO2
Problem 37d
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. d. HF
Problem 38c
Write the formula for the conjugate acid of each base. c. HSO4
Problem 39
Both H2O and H2PO4- are amphoteric. Write an equation to show how each substance can act as an acid and another equation to show how each can act as a base.
Problem 41a
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). a. HNO3
Problem 41b
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). b. HCl
Problem 41c
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). c. HBr
Problem 41d
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). d. H2SO3
Problem 42a
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). a. HF
Problem 42b
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). b. HCHO2
Problem 42c
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). c. H2SO4
Problem 42d
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). d. H2CO3
Problem 44
Rank the solutions in order of decreasing [H3O+]: 0.10 M HCl; 0.10 M HF; 0.10 M HClO; 0.10 M HC6H5O.
Problem 45c
Pick the stronger base from each pair. c. F- or ClO-
Problem 50a
Calculate [H3O+] and [OH-] for each solution at 25 °C. a. pH = 8.55
Problem 50b
Calculate [H3O+] and [OH-] for each solution at 25 °C. b. pH = 11.23
Problem 51
Complete the table. (All solutions are at 25 °C.)
Problem 52
Complete the table. (All solutions are at 25 °C.)
Problem 53
Like all equilibrium constants, the value of Kw depends on temperature. At body temperature (37 °C), Kw = 2.4 * 10-14. What are the [H3O+] and pH of pure water at body temperature?
Problem 54
The value of Kw increases with increasing temperature. Is the autoionization of water endothermic or exothermic?
Problem 54e
Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. e. 105.0 mL of 0.15 M CH3NH2; 95.0 mL of 0.10 M HCl
