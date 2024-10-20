Problem 37a

Without doing any calculations, determine the signs of ΔS sys and ΔS surr for each chemical reaction. In addition, predict under what temperatures (all temperatures, low temperatures, or high temperatures), if any, the reaction is spontaneous. a. C 3 H 8 (g) + 5 O 2 (g) → 3 CO 2 (g) + 4 H 2 O(g) ΔH° rxn = -2044 kJ