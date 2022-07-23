Entropy Change in Reactions

The change in entropy (ΔS°rxn) for a chemical reaction is calculated by considering the difference in standard entropies of the products and reactants. It is given by the equation ΔS°rxn = ΣS°(products) - ΣS°(reactants). A positive ΔS°rxn indicates an increase in disorder, while a negative value suggests a decrease in disorder during the reaction.