- For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? b. NH4Cl(s) → HCl(g) + NH3(g) c. 3 H2(g) + Fe2O3(s) → 2 Fe(s) + 3 H2O(g)
Problem 61
Problem 61a
For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? a. N2O4(g) → 2 NO2(g)
Problem 61d
For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? d. N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g)
Problem 62a
For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? a. 2 CH4(g) → C2H6(g) + H2(g)
Problem 62c
For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? c. N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g)
Problem 62d
For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? d. 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2(g)
Problem 63
Use standard free energies of formation to calculate ΔG° at 25 °C for each reaction in Problem 61. How do the values of ΔG° calculated this way compare to those calculated from ΔH° and ΔS°? Which of the two methods could be used to determine how ΔG° changes with temperature?
- Using standard free energies of formation, calculate ΔG° at 25 °C for each reaction in Problem 62. How do the values of ΔG° calculated this way compare to those calculated from ΔH° and ΔS°? Which of the two methods can determine how ΔG° changes with temperature?
Problem 64
- Is the question formulated correctly? If not, please correct it. Here is the question: 'Consider the reaction: 2 NO( g) + O2( g) → 2 NO2( g). Estimate ΔG° for this reaction at each temperature and predict whether or not the reaction is spontaneous, assuming that ΔH° and ΔS° do not change significantly within the given temperature range. a. 298 K b. 855 K.'
Problem 65
Problem 67
Determine ΔG° for the reaction: Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g) Use the following reactions with known ΔG°rxn values:
2 Fe(s) + 3/2 O2(g) → Fe2O3(s) ΔG°rxn = -742.2 kJ
CO(g) + 12 O2( g) → CO2(g) ΔG°rxn = -257.2 kJ
- Calculate ΔG°rxn for the reaction: CaCO3(s) → CaO(s) + CO2(g). Use the following reactions and given ΔG°rxn values: Ca(s) + CO2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → CaCO3(s) ΔG°rxn = -734.4 kJ, 2 Ca(s) + O2(g) → 2 CaO(s) ΔG°rxn = -1206.6 kJ.
Problem 68
- Consider the sublimation of iodine at 25.0 °C: I2(s) → I2(g). a. Find ΔG°rxn at 25.0 °C.
Problem 69
Problem 69b
Consider the sublimation of iodine at 25.0 °C : I2(s) → I2(g) b. Find ΔG°rxn at 25.0 °C under the following nonstandard conditions: i. PI2 = 1.00 mmHg ii. PI2 = 0.100 mmHg
Problem 69c
Consider the sublimation of iodine at 25.0 °C : I2(s) → I2(g) c. Explain why iodine spontaneously sublimes in open air at 25.0 °C
Problem 70a
Consider the evaporation of methanol at 25.0 °C : CH3OH(l) → CH3OH(g) a. Find ΔG°r at 25.0 °C.
Problem 70b
Consider the evaporation of methanol at 25.0 °C : CH3OH(l) → CH3OH(g) b. Find ΔGr at 25.0 °C under the following nonstandard conditions: i. PCH3OH = 150.0 mmHg ii. PCH3OH = 100.0 mmHg iii. PCH3OH = 10.0 mmHg
Problem 70c
Consider the evaporation of methanol at 25.0 °C : CH3OH(l) → CH3OH(g) c. Explain why methanol spontaneously evaporates in open air at 25.0 °C
Problem 72
Consider the reaction: CO2(g) + CCl4(g) ⇌ 2 COCl2(g) Calculate ΔG for this reaction at 25 °C under the following conditions: i. PCO2 = 0.112 atm ii. PCCl4 = 0.174 atm iii. PCOCl2 = 0.744 atm
Problem 73a
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate the equilibrium constants at 25 °C for each reaction. a. 2 CO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 CO2(g)
Problem 73b
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate the equilibrium constants at 25 °C for each reaction. b. 2 H2S(g) ⇌ 2 H2(g) + S2(g)
- Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate the equilibrium constants at 25 °C for each reaction. ΔG°f for BrCl(g) is -1.0 kJ/mol. a. 2 NO2(g) ⇌ N2O4(g) b. Br2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 BrCl(g)
Problem 74
- Consider the reaction: CO(g) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g) with Kp = 2.26 * 10^4 at 25°C. Calculate ΔG°rxn for the reaction at 25°C under each of the following conditions: a. standard conditions b. at equilibrium c. PCH3OH = 1.0 atm; PCO = PH2 = 0.010 atm
Problem 75
Problem 76a
Consider the reaction: I2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 ICl(g) Kp = 81.9 at 25 °C Calculate ΔGrxn for the reaction at 25 °C under each of the following conditions: a. standard conditions
Problem 76b
Consider the reaction: I2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 ICl(g) Kp = 81.9 at 25 °C Calculate ΔGrxn for the reaction at 25 °C under each of the following conditions: b. at equilibrium
Problem 76c
Consider the reaction: I2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 ICl(g) Kp = 81.9 at 25 °C Calculate ΔGrxn for the reaction at 25 °C under each of the following conditions: c. PICl = 2.55 atm; PI2 = 0.325 atm; PCl2 = 0.221 atm
- Is the value of the equilibrium constant at 525 K for each reaction in Problem 73 estimated correctly?
Problem 77
- Estimate the value of the equilibrium constant at 655 K for each reaction in Problem 74. (ΔHf° for BrCl is 14.6 kJ/mol.)
Problem 78
Problem 80
Consider the reaction: 2 NO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 NO2(g) The following data show the equilibrium constant for this reaction measured at several different temperatures. Use the data to find ΔH°rxn and ΔS°rxn for the reaction.
Problem 83a
Determine the sign of ΔSsys for each process. a. water boiling
Problem 83b
Determine the sign of ΔSsys for each process. b. water freezing
Ch.19 - Free Energy & Thermodynamics
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