Which of these processes are nonspontaneous? Are the nonspontaneous processes impossible? a. a bike going up a hill b. a meteor falling to Earth c. obtaining hydrogen gas from liquid water d. a ball rolling down a hill
Calculate the change in entropy that occurs in the system when 1.00 mole of isopropyl alcohol (C3H8O) melts at its melting point (-89.5 °C). See Table 12.9 for heats of fusion.
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Key Concepts
Entropy
Heats of Fusion
Phase Change Calculations
Without doing any calculations, determine the sign of ΔSsys for each chemical reaction. a. 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2(g) c. Na(s) + 2 Cl2(g) → NaCl(s) d. N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g)
Two systems, each composed of two particles represented by circles, have 20 J of total energy. Which system, A or B, has the greater entropy? Why?
Calculate the change in entropy that occurs in the system when 1.00 mole of diethyl ether (C4H10O) condenses from a gas to a liquid at its normal boiling point (34.6 °C). See Table 11.7 for heats of vaporization.
Without doing any calculations, determine the sign of ΔSsys for each chemical reaction. b. CH2=CH2( g) + H2( g) → CH3CH3( g)
Two systems, each composed of three particles represented by circles, have 30 J of total energy. How many energetically equivalent ways can you distribute the particles in each system? Which system has greater entropy?