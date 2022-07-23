Entropy Change in Reactions

The change in entropy (ΔS°rxn) for a chemical reaction is calculated by subtracting the total standard entropies of the reactants from those of the products. A positive ΔS°rxn indicates an increase in disorder, often associated with the production of gas from solids or liquids, while a negative ΔS°rxn suggests a decrease in disorder, typically when gases are converted to solids or liquids.