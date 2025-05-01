Spontaneity of Reactions

The spontaneity of a reaction is determined by the sign of ΔG. A reaction is spontaneous at a given temperature if ΔG is negative, meaning it can occur without external energy. The relationship between ΔG, ΔH, and ΔS is given by the equation ΔG = ΔH - TΔS, where T is the temperature in Kelvin. Understanding this relationship helps predict whether changing the temperature can make a non-spontaneous reaction spontaneous.