Spontaneity of Reactions

The spontaneity of a reaction refers to its ability to occur without external intervention. It is determined by the sign of ΔG°; if ΔG° is negative, the reaction is spontaneous. Factors influencing spontaneity include enthalpy and entropy changes, where a highly exothermic reaction with a significant increase in entropy is likely to be spontaneous, as is the case with the combustion of methanol.