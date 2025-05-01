Reaction Quotient (Q)

The reaction quotient (Q) is a measure of the relative amounts of products and reactants present in a reaction at any point in time, calculated using the same expression as the equilibrium constant (K). It helps determine the direction in which a reaction will proceed to reach equilibrium. If Q < K, the reaction will shift to the right (toward products), while if Q > K, it will shift to the left (toward reactants). In this question, Q is calculated using the given partial pressures.