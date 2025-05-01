Textbook Question
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate the equilibrium constants at 25 °C for each reaction. a. 2 CO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 CO2(g)
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Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate the equilibrium constants at 25 °C for each reaction. a. 2 CO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 CO2(g)
Consider the evaporation of methanol at 25.0 °C : CH3OH(l) → CH3OH(g) b. Find ΔGr at 25.0 °C under the following nonstandard conditions: i. PCH3OH = 150.0 mmHg ii. PCH3OH = 100.0 mmHg iii. PCH3OH = 10.0 mmHg
Consider the evaporation of methanol at 25.0 °C : CH3OH(l) → CH3OH(g) a. Find ΔG°r at 25.0 °C.
Consider the evaporation of methanol at 25.0 °C : CH3OH(l) → CH3OH(g) c. Explain why methanol spontaneously evaporates in open air at 25.0 °C
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate the equilibrium constants at 25 °C for each reaction. b. 2 H2S(g) ⇌ 2 H2(g) + S2(g)