Problem 97

Given that the energy released in the fusion of two deuterons to a 3He and a neutron is 3.3 MeV, and in the fusion to tritium and a proton it is 4.0 MeV, calculate the energy change for the process 3He + 1n → 3H + 1p. Suggest an explanation for why this process occurs at much lower temperatures than either of the first two.