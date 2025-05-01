- A breeder nuclear reactor is a reactor in which nonfissionable (nonfissile) U-238 is converted into fissionable (fissile) Pu-239. The process involves bombardment of U-238 by neutrons to form U-239, which then undergoes two sequential beta decays. Write nuclear equations for this process.
Problem 61
- Is the series of nuclear equations to represent the bombardment of Al-27 with a neutron to form a product that subsequently undergoes a beta decay written correctly?
Problem 62
Problem 63
Rutherfordium-257 was synthesized by bombarding Cf-249 with C-12. Write the nuclear equation for this reaction.
- Element 107, now named bohrium, was synthesized by German researchers by colliding bismuth-209 with chromium-54 to form a bohrium isotope and one neutron. Write the nuclear equation that represents this reaction.
Problem 64
Problem 65
If 1.0 g of matter is converted to energy, how much energy is formed?
Problem 66
A typical home uses approximately 1.0⨉103 kWh of energy per month. If the energy came from a nuclear reaction, what mass would have to be converted to energy per year to meet the energy needs of the home?
Problem 68
Calculate the mass defect and nuclear binding energy per nucleon of each nuclide. a. Li-7 (atomic mass = 7.016003 amu)
Problem 69
Calculate the quantity of energy produced per gram of U-235 (atomic mass = 235.043922 amu) for the neutron-induced fission of U-235 to form Xe-144 (atomic mass = 143.9385 amu) and Sr-90 (atomic mass = 89.907738 amu) (discussed in Problem 57).
Problem 70
Calculate the quantity of energy produced per mole of U-235 (atomic mass = 235.043922 amu) for the neutron-induced fission of U-235 to produce Te-137 (atomic mass = 136.9253 amu) and Zr-97 (atomic mass = 96.910950 amu) (discussed in Problem 58).
- Calculate the quantity of energy produced per gram of reactant for the fusion of two H-2 (atomic mass = 2.014102 amu) atoms to form He-3 (atomic mass = 3.016029 amu) and one neutron.
Problem 71
Problem 73
A 75-kg human has a dose of 32.8 rad of radiation. How much energy is absorbed by the person's body? Compare this energy to the amount of energy absorbed by the person's body if he or she jumped from a chair to the floor (assume that the chair is 0.50 m from the ground and that all of the energy from the fall is absorbed by the person).
- If a 55-gram laboratory mouse is exposed to a dose of 20.5 rad of radiation, how much energy is absorbed by the mouse’s body?
Problem 74
- PET studies require fluorine-18, which is produced in a cyclotron and decays with a half-life of 1.83 hours. Assuming that the F-18 can be transported at 60.0 miles/hour, how close must the hospital be to the cyclotron if 65% of the F-18 produced makes it to the hospital?
Problem 75
Problem 79a
Write the nuclear equation for the most likely mode of decay for each unstable nuclide. a. Ru-114 c. Zn-58 d. Ne-31
Problem 79b
Write the nuclear equation for the most likely mode of decay for each unstable nuclide. b. Ra-216
- Bismuth-210 is a beta emitter with a half-life of 5.0 days. If a sample contains 1.2 g of Bi-210 (atomic mass = 209.984105 amu), how many beta emissions occur in 13.5 days? If a person’s body intercepts 5.5% of those emissions, what amount of radiation (in Ci) is the person exposed to?
Problem 81
- Polonium-218 is an alpha emitter with a half-life of 3.0 minutes. If a sample contains 55 mg of Po-218 (atomic mass = 218.008965 amu), how many alpha emissions occur in 25.0 minutes? If the polonium is ingested by a person, to what amount of radiation (in Ci) is the person exposed?
Problem 82
Problem 83
Radium-226 (atomic mass = 226.025402 amu) decays to radon-222 (a radioactive gas) with a half-life of 1.6⨉103 years. What volume of radon gas (at 25.0 °C and 1.0 atm) does 25.0 g of radium produce in 5.0 days? (Report your answer to two significant digits.)
- In one of the neutron-induced fission reactions of U-235 (atomic mass = 235.043922 amu), the products are Ba-140 and Kr-93 (a radioactive gas). What volume of Kr-93 (at 25.0 °C and 1.0 atm) is produced when 1.00 g of U-235 undergoes this fission reaction?
Problem 84
- When a positron and an electron annihilate one another, the resulting mass is completely converted to energy. Calculate the energy associated with this process in kJ/mol.
Problem 85
Problem 87
Find the binding energy in an atom of 3He, which has a mass of 3.016030 amu.
Problem 89
The nuclide 247Es can be made by bombardment of 238U in a reaction that emits five neutrons. Identify the bombarding particle.
Problem 90
The nuclide 6Li reacts with 2H to form two identical particles. Identify the particles.
Problem 91
The half-life of 238U is 4.5⨉109 yr. A sample of rock of mass 1.6 g produces 29 dis/s. Assuming all the radioactivity is due to 238U, find the percent by mass of 238U in the rock.
Problem 92
The half-life of 232Th is 1.4⨉1010 yr. Find the number of disintegrations per hour emitted by 1.0 mol of 232Th.
- A 1.50-L gas sample at 745 mm Hg and 25.0 °C contains 3.55% radon-220 by volume. Radon-220 is an alpha emitter with a half-life of 55.6 s. How many alpha particles are emitted by the gas sample in 5.00 minutes?
Problem 93
Problem 94
A 228-mL sample of an aqueous solution contains 2.35% MgCl2 by mass. Exactly one-half of the magnesium ions are Mg-28, a beta emitter with a half-life of 21 hours. What is the decay rate of Mg-28 in the solution after 4.00 days? (Assume a density of 1.02 g/mL for the solution.)
- When a positron and an electron collide and annihilate each other, two photons of equal energy are produced. What is the wavelength of these photons?
Problem 95
Problem 96
The half-life of 235U, an alpha emitter, is 7.1⨉108 years. Calculate the number of alpha particles emitted by 1.0 mg of this nuclide in 1.0 minute.
Problem 97
Given that the energy released in the fusion of two deuterons to a 3He and a neutron is 3.3 MeV, and in the fusion to tritium and a proton it is 4.0 MeV, calculate the energy change for the process 3He + 1n → 3H + 1p. Suggest an explanation for why this process occurs at much lower temperatures than either of the first two.
Ch.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear Chemistry
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