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Ch.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear Chemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear ChemistryProblem 61
Chapter 21, Problem 61

A breeder nuclear reactor is a reactor in which nonfissionable (nonfissile) U-238 is converted into fissionable (fissile) Pu-239. The process involves bombardment of U-238 by neutrons to form U-239, which then undergoes two sequential beta decays. Write nuclear equations for this process.

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Identify the initial reaction: U-238 is bombarded by a neutron (n) to form U-239. Write the nuclear equation: \( ^{238}_{92}\text{U} + ^{1}_{0}\text{n} \rightarrow ^{239}_{92}\text{U} \).
Recognize that U-239 undergoes beta decay. In beta decay, a neutron is converted into a proton, emitting a beta particle (\( \beta^- \)) and an antineutrino. Write the first beta decay equation: \( ^{239}_{92}\text{U} \rightarrow ^{239}_{93}\text{Np} + \beta^- \).
Understand that Np-239 (neptunium-239) also undergoes beta decay. Write the second beta decay equation: \( ^{239}_{93}\text{Np} \rightarrow ^{239}_{94}\text{Pu} + \beta^- \).
Combine the equations to show the overall process: U-238 is converted to Pu-239 through neutron capture and two beta decays.
Review the concept of beta decay: In beta decay, a neutron in the nucleus is transformed into a proton, increasing the atomic number by 1 while the mass number remains unchanged.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Fission and Fusion

Nuclear fission is the process by which a heavy nucleus splits into smaller nuclei, releasing energy and neutrons. In contrast, nuclear fusion involves the combining of light nuclei to form a heavier nucleus. Understanding these processes is crucial for grasping how breeder reactors operate, as they rely on fission reactions to generate energy and produce fissile material.
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Beta Decay

Beta decay is a type of radioactive decay in which a beta particle (an electron or positron) is emitted from an atomic nucleus. In the context of the breeder reactor, U-239 undergoes two beta decays to transform into Pu-239. This process changes the atomic number of the element, which is essential for understanding the conversion of U-238 to Pu-239.
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Nuclear Reactions and Equations

Nuclear reactions involve changes in an atom's nucleus and can be represented by nuclear equations that show the reactants and products. These equations must balance both mass and atomic numbers. Writing the nuclear equations for the conversion of U-238 to Pu-239 requires knowledge of how to represent the neutron bombardment and subsequent beta decays accurately.
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