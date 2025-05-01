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Ch.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear Chemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear ChemistryProblem 64
Chapter 21, Problem 64

Element 107, now named bohrium, was synthesized by German researchers by colliding bismuth-209 with chromium-54 to form a bohrium isotope and one neutron. Write the nuclear equation that represents this reaction.

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Identify the reactants and products in the nuclear reaction. The reactants are bismuth-209 (\(^{209}_{83}\text{Bi}\)) and chromium-54 (\(^{54}_{24}\text{Cr}\)). The products are a bohrium isotope and a neutron (\(^{1}_{0}\text{n}\)).
Write the general form of the nuclear equation: \(^{209}_{83}\text{Bi} + ^{54}_{24}\text{Cr} \rightarrow ^{A}_{Z}\text{Bh} + ^{1}_{0}\text{n}\).
Use the conservation of mass number to find \(A\), the mass number of bohrium. The sum of the mass numbers of the reactants should equal the sum of the mass numbers of the products: \(209 + 54 = A + 1\).
Use the conservation of atomic number to find \(Z\), the atomic number of bohrium. The sum of the atomic numbers of the reactants should equal the sum of the atomic numbers of the products: \(83 + 24 = Z + 0\).
Substitute the values of \(A\) and \(Z\) into the nuclear equation to complete it.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Reactions

Nuclear reactions involve the transformation of atomic nuclei through processes such as fusion, fission, or radioactive decay. In this context, a nuclear reaction occurs when two nuclei collide, resulting in the formation of a new element and the release of particles, such as neutrons. Understanding the basics of how nuclei interact is essential for writing nuclear equations.
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Nuclear Equations

Nuclear equations represent the changes that occur during a nuclear reaction, showing the reactants and products along with their respective atomic numbers and mass numbers. Each element is denoted by its chemical symbol, and the equation must balance in terms of both mass and charge. Writing a correct nuclear equation requires knowledge of how to represent isotopes and particles involved in the reaction.
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Isotopes

Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, resulting in different mass numbers. For example, bismuth-209 has 83 protons and 126 neutrons, while chromium-54 has 24 protons and 30 neutrons. Recognizing isotopes is crucial for accurately representing the reactants and products in nuclear equations, especially when synthesizing new elements.
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