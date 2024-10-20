Skip to main content
Radium-226 (atomic mass = 226.025402 amu) decays to radon-222 (a radioactive gas) with a half-life of 1.6⨉103 years. What volume of radon gas (at 25.0 °C and 1.0 atm) does 25.0 g of radium produce in 5.0 days? (Report your answer to two significant digits.)

Convert the mass of radium-226 to moles using its atomic mass: \( \text{moles of } \text{Ra} = \frac{25.0 \text{ g}}{226.025402 \text{ amu}} \).
Determine the fraction of radium that decays in 5.0 days using the half-life formula: \( N_t = N_0 \left( \frac{1}{2} \right)^{\frac{t}{t_{1/2}}} \), where \( t = 5.0 \text{ days} \) and \( t_{1/2} = 1.6 \times 10^3 \text{ years} \).
Calculate the moles of radon-222 produced, which is equal to the moles of radium-226 that decayed.
Use the ideal gas law \( PV = nRT \) to find the volume of radon gas, where \( P = 1.0 \text{ atm} \), \( R = 0.0821 \text{ L atm K}^{-1} \text{ mol}^{-1} \), and \( T = 25.0 \degree C = 298.15 \text{ K} \).
Solve for \( V \) in the ideal gas law equation to find the volume of radon gas produced.

Radioactive Decay and Half-Life

Radioactive decay is the process by which an unstable atomic nucleus loses energy by emitting radiation. The half-life is the time required for half of the radioactive atoms in a sample to decay. For Radium-226, with a half-life of 1.6 × 10^3 years, this means that after this period, half of the original amount will have transformed into Radon-222.
Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. Here, P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law is essential for calculating the volume of gas produced from the decay of Radium-226 into Radon-222 under specified conditions.
Stoichiometry of Radioactive Decay

Stoichiometry in the context of radioactive decay involves calculating the amount of product formed from a given amount of reactant based on the decay process. In this case, knowing the initial mass of Radium-226 allows us to determine how much Radon-222 is produced after a certain time, using the decay constant derived from the half-life.
Write the nuclear equation for the most likely mode of decay for each unstable nuclide. b. Ra-216

Bismuth-210 is a beta emitter with a half-life of 5.0 days. If a sample contains 1.2 g of Bi-210 (atomic mass = 209.984105 amu), how many beta emissions occur in 13.5 days? If a person’s body intercepts 5.5% of those emissions, what amount of radiation (in Ci) is the person exposed to?
Polonium-218 is an alpha emitter with a half-life of 3.0 minutes. If a sample contains 55 mg of Po-218 (atomic mass = 218.008965 amu), how many alpha emissions occur in 25.0 minutes? If the polonium is ingested by a person, to what amount of radiation (in Ci) is the person exposed?
In one of the neutron-induced fission reactions of U-235 (atomic mass = 235.043922 amu), the products are Ba-140 and Kr-93 (a radioactive gas). What volume of Kr-93 (at 25.0 °C and 1.0 atm) is produced when 1.00 g of U-235 undergoes this fission reaction?
When a positron and an electron annihilate one another, the resulting mass is completely converted to energy. Calculate the energy associated with this process in kJ/mol.
A typical nuclear reactor produces about 1.0 MW of power per day. What is the minimum rate of mass loss required to produce this much energy?

