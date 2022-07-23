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Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 52
Chapter 11, Problem 52

Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar.
a. IF5
b. SCl2
c. SCl4
d. BrF5

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1
Determine the molecular geometry for each molecule using VSEPR theory.
For IF5, identify the central atom and count the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs to determine its shape.
For SCl2, identify the central atom and count the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs to determine its shape.
For SCl4, identify the central atom and count the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs to determine its shape.
For BrF5, identify the central atom and count the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs to determine its shape.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. The shape of a molecule is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which can be predicted using the VSEPR (Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion) theory. Understanding the geometry is crucial for determining the polarity of a molecule.
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Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. Differences in electronegativity between bonded atoms can lead to polar covalent bonds, where electrons are shared unequally. This concept is essential for assessing whether a molecule has a dipole moment, which contributes to its overall polarity.
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Dipole Moment

A dipole moment is a vector quantity that represents the separation of positive and negative charges in a molecule. It occurs when there is an uneven distribution of electron density, often due to differences in electronegativity. A molecule is considered polar if it has a net dipole moment, while nonpolar molecules have symmetrical charge distributions that cancel out any dipole moments.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. c. SeCl6

Textbook Question

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? c. O 2s2sp4

Textbook Question

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? a. N 2s22p3

Textbook Question

Determine whether each molecule in Exercise 36 is polar or nonpolar.

a. CS2

b. SCl2

c. CHF3

d. PF3

Textbook Question

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? b. B 2s2sp1

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. b. SiCl4

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