Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory Problem 71
Chapter 11, Problem 71

Consider the structure of the amino acid alanine. Indicate the hybridization about each interior atom.

Structural diagram of alanine showing atom hybridization for each interior atom.

Hey everyone, we're asked to identify the hybridization of non hydrogen atoms in Serigne. Starting with our first one, we have our oxygen. Now we can see that we have 12 and three electron groups surrounding our oxygen. So this means we have a tribunal planner electron geometry And this will be SP two since we have three electron groups surrounding our oxygen. Next looking at our 2nd 1, we have our carbon for our carbon. We have 12 and three electron groups surrounding it as well. So this will also be a tribunal planer. And again, this is sp to do to those three electron groups. Next looking at our third one, we have oxygen and for our oxygen we have 123 and four electron groups surrounding it. So we have a tetra he'd rel geometry. And since we have four electron groups, this will be S. P three. Next looking at our 4th one, we have our carbon, our carbon has 123 and four electron groups surrounding it. So this will be tetrahedron as well. And it will have an sp three hybridization. Moving on to our 5th 1, which is nitrogen. We have 1, 2, 3 and four. We have four electron groups surrounding that central nitrogen. So this will be a tetra he'd rel And again this is s. p three. For our 6 1 we have a carbon counting our electron groups surrounding it. We have 123 and four. So this will be tetrahedron as well. And it will have an sp three hybridization. And lastly looking at that last oxygen we have 123 and four, we have four electron groups surrounding it. So this means we have tetra he'd rel With an sp three hybridization. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule or ion. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 11.6 and 11.7. d. I3–

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule or ion. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. a. SO32 -

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule that contains more than one interior atom. Indicate the hybridization about each interior atom. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. c. C2H6 (skeletal structure H3CCH3)

Consider the structure of the amino acid aspartic acid. Indicate the hybridization about each interior atom.

Sketch the bonding molecular orbital that results from the linear combination of two 1s orbitals. Indicate the region where interference occurs and state the kind of interference (constructive or destructive).

Draw an MO energy diagram and predict the bond order of Be2+ and Be2- . Do you expect these molecules to exist in the gas phase?

