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Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 54c
Chapter 11, Problem 54c

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? c. Be 2s2

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Identify the valence electron configuration of the atom. For beryllium (Be), the valence electron configuration is \(2s^2\).
Determine the number of valence electrons available for bonding. Beryllium has 2 valence electrons in the 2s orbital.
Consider the concept of hybridization. Without hybridization, beryllium can only use its available valence electrons for bonding.
Recognize that beryllium can form bonds by using its valence electrons to overlap with orbitals of other atoms. Each unpaired electron can form one bond.
Since beryllium has no unpaired electrons in its ground state configuration (\(2s^2\)), it cannot form any bonds without hybridization.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial in determining how an atom can bond with others. The number of valence electrons influences the atom's ability to form bonds, as these electrons are involved in chemical reactions and bond formation.
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Bonding Capacity

The bonding capacity of an atom refers to the maximum number of bonds it can form with other atoms. This capacity is determined by the number of unpaired valence electrons available for bonding. For example, an atom with two unpaired electrons can typically form two bonds.
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Hybridization

Hybridization is a concept in chemistry that describes the mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals, which can accommodate bonding. However, the question specifies 'without hybridization,' meaning we only consider the original atomic orbitals and their unpaired electrons for bond formation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? c. O 2s2sp4

Textbook Question

Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations of carbon before and after sp hybridization.

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Textbook Question

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? a. F 2s22p5

Textbook Question

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? b. B 2s2sp1

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Textbook Question

Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations—without hybridization—for all the atoms in SF2. Circle the electrons involved in bonding. Draw a three-dimensional sketch of the molecule and show orbital overlap. What bond angle do you expect from the unhybridized orbitals? How well does valence bond theory agree with the experimentally measured bond angle of 98.2° ?

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