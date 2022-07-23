The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? c. O 2s2sp4
The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? c. Be 2s2
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Key Concepts
Valence Electrons
Bonding Capacity
Hybridization
Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations of carbon before and after sp hybridization.
The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? a. F 2s22p5
The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? b. B 2s2sp1
Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations—without hybridization—for all the atoms in SF2. Circle the electrons involved in bonding. Draw a three-dimensional sketch of the molecule and show orbital overlap. What bond angle do you expect from the unhybridized orbitals? How well does valence bond theory agree with the experimentally measured bond angle of 98.2° ?