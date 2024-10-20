Problem 27a
Consider the reaction:
2 HBr (g) → H2 (g) + Br2 (g)
a. Express the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of each of the reactants and products.
Problem 27b
Consider the reaction:
2 HBr (g) → H2 (g) + Br2 (g)
b. In the first 20.0 s of this reaction, the concentration of HBr dropped from 0.600 M to 0.512 M. Calculate the average rate of the reaction during this time interval.
Problem 27c
Consider the reaction:
2 HBr (g) → H2 (g) + Br2 (g)
c. If the volume of the reaction vessel in part b was 1.25 L, what amount of Br2 (in moles) was formed during the first 15.0 s of the reaction?
Problem 28a
Consider the reaction: 2 N2O( g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) a. Express the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of each of the reactants and products.
Problem 29a
For the reaction 2 A(g) + B(g) → 3 C(g), a. Determine the expression for the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of each of the reactants and products.
Problem 29b
For the reaction 2 A(gg) + B(g) → 3 C(g), b. when A is decreasing at a rate of 0.200 M/s, how fast is B decreasing? How fast is C increasing?
Problem 32
Consider the reaction: 8 H2S(g) + 4 O2(g) → 8 H2O(g) + S8(g) Complete the table.
Problem 33a
Consider the reaction: C4H8( g) → 2 C2H4( g) The tabulated data were collected for the concentration of C2H4 as a function of time: a. What is the average rate of the reaction between 0 and 10 s? Between 40 and 50 s?
Problem 34a
Consider the reaction: NO2(g) → NO(g) + 1/2 O2(g) The tabulated data were collected for the concentration of NO2 as a function of time: a. What is the average rate of the reaction between 10 and 20 s? Between 50 and 60 s?
Problem 34b
Consider the reaction: NO2(g) → NO(g) + 1/2 O2( g) The tabulated data were collected for the concentration of NO2 as a function of time: b. What is the rate of formation of O2 between 50 and 60 s?
Problem 35ai
Consider the reaction: H2(g) + Br2(g) → 2 HBr(g) The graph shows the concentration of Br2 as a function of time.
a. Use the graph to calculate each quantity: (i) the average rate of the reaction between 0 and 25 s
Problem 35aiii
Consider the reaction: H2(g) + Br2(g) → 2 HBr(g) The graph shows the concentration of Br2 as a function of time. a. Use the graph to calculate each quantity: (iii) the instantaneous rate of formation of HBr at 50 s
Problem 35b
Consider the reaction: H2( g) + Br2( g) → 2 HBr( g) The graph shows the concentration of Br2 as a function of time.
b. Make a rough sketch of a curve representing the concentration of HBr as a function of time. Assume that the initial concentration of HBr is zero
Problem 36d
Consider the reaction: 2 H2O2(aq) → 2 H2O(l ) + O2( g) The graph shows the concentration of H2O2 as a function of time. Use the graph to calculate each quantity: d. If the initial volume of the H2O2 is 1.5 L, what total amount of O2 (in moles) is formed in the first 50 s of reaction?
Problem 37a
This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant A for the reaction A → products. a. What is the order of the reaction with respect to A?
Problem 37c
This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant A for the reaction A → products. c. Write a rate law for the reaction including an estimate for the value of k.
Problem 38a
This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant.
a. What is the order of the reaction with respect to A?
Problem 38b
This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant.
b. Make a rough sketch of a plot of [A] versus time
Problem 38c
This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant.
c. Write a rate law for the reaction including the value of k.
Problem 39b
What are the units of k for each type of reaction? b. second-order reaction
Problem 40a
This reaction is first order in N2O5: N2O5(g) → NO3(g) + NO2(g) The rate constant for the reaction at a certain temperature is 0.053/s. a. Calculate the rate of the reaction when [N2O5] = 0.055 M
Problem 40b
This reaction is first order in N2O5: N2O5(g) → NO3(g) + NO2(g) The rate constant for the reaction at a certain temperature is 0.053/s. b. What would the rate of the reaction be at the concentration indicated in part a if the reaction were second order? Zero order? (Assume the same numerical value for the rate constant with the appropriate units.)
Problem 43b
A reaction in which A, B, and C react to form products is first order in A, second order in B, and zero order in C. b. What is the overall order of the reaction?
Problem 43c
A reaction in which A, B, and C react to form products is first order in A, second order in B, and zero order in C c. By what factor does the reaction rate change if [A] is doubled (and the other reactant concentrations are held constant)?
Problem 44a
A reaction in which A, B, and C react to form products is zero order in A, one-half order in B, and second order in C. a. Write a rate law for the reaction.
Problem 44e
A reaction in which A, B, and C react to form products is zero order in A, one-half order in B, and second order in C. e. By what factor does the reaction rate change if [C] is doubled (and the other reactant concentrations are held constant)?
Problem 48
Consider the tabulated data showing the initial rate of a reaction (A → products) at several different concentrations of A. What is the order of the reaction? Write a rate law for the reaction including the value of the rate constant, k.
[A] (M) Initial Rate (M/s)
0.050 0.100
0.075 0.225
0.090 0.324
Problem 50
The tabulated data were collected for this reaction: CH3Cl( g) + 3 Cl2( g) ¡ CCl4( g) + 3 HCl( g
Write an expression for the reaction rate law and calculate the value of the rate constant, k. What is the overall order of the reaction?
Problem 52a
Indicate the order of reaction consistent with each observation. a. The half-life of the reaction gets shorter as the initial concentration is increased.
Problem 52c
Indicate the order of reaction consistent with each observation c. The half-life of the reaction gets longer as the initial concentration is increased.
