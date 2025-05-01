What are the units of k for each type of reaction?
a. first-order reaction
b. second-order reaction
c. zero-order reaction
What are the units of k for each type of reaction?
a. first-order reaction
b. second-order reaction
c. zero-order reaction
This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant A for the reaction A → products. c. Write a rate law for the reaction including an estimate for the value of k.
This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant A for the reaction A → products. a. What is the order of the reaction with respect to A?
This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant.
b. Make a rough sketch of a plot of [A] versus time
Consider the reaction: 2 H2O2(aq) → 2 H2O(l ) + O2( g) The graph shows the concentration of H2O2 as a function of time. Use the graph to calculate each quantity: d. If the initial volume of the H2O2 is 1.5 L, what total amount of O2 (in moles) is formed in the first 50 s of reaction?
This reaction is first order in N2O5: N2O5(g) → NO3(g) + NO2(g) The rate constant for the reaction at a certain temperature is 0.053/s. a. Calculate the rate of the reaction when [N2O5] = 0.055 M