Skip to main content
Ch.15 - Chemical Kinetics
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.15 - Chemical KineticsProblem 27b
Chapter 15, Problem 27b

Consider the reaction:
2 HBr (g) → H2 (g) + Br2 (g)
b. In the first 20.0 s of this reaction, the concentration of HBr dropped from 0.600 M to 0.512 M. Calculate the average rate of the reaction during this time interval.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the change in concentration of HBr over the given time period. The initial concentration \([HBr]_i\) is 0.600 M and the final concentration \([HBr]_f\) is 0.512 M.
Calculate the change in concentration of HBr, \(\Delta [HBr]\), using the formula: \(\Delta [HBr] = [HBr]_f - [HBr]_i\).
Determine the time interval \(\Delta t\) over which the reaction occurs, which is given as 20.0 seconds.
Use the formula for the average rate of reaction: \(\text{Average rate} = -\frac{\Delta [HBr]}{\Delta t}\). The negative sign indicates the concentration of HBr is decreasing.
Substitute the values of \(\Delta [HBr]\) and \(\Delta t\) into the average rate formula to find the average rate of the reaction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Rate of Reaction

The average rate of a chemical reaction is defined as the change in concentration of a reactant or product over a specific time interval. It is calculated using the formula: average rate = Δ[concentration] / Δ[time]. This concept is crucial for understanding how quickly a reaction occurs and is typically expressed in units of molarity per second (M/s).
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:03
Average Rate of Reaction

Concentration

Concentration refers to the amount of a substance (solute) present in a given volume of solution. It is commonly expressed in molarity (M), which is moles of solute per liter of solution. Understanding concentration is essential for calculating reaction rates, as changes in concentration directly influence the speed of the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:35
Calculate Concentration of the Basic Form

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the study of the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It is based on the balanced chemical equation, which indicates the proportions in which substances react and are produced. This concept is important for understanding how changes in the concentration of one reactant affect the concentrations of others during the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry Concept
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the reaction: 2 N2O( g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) a. Express the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of each of the reactants and products.

3067
views
Textbook Question

Consider the reaction:

2 HBr (g) → H2 (g) + Br2 (g)

a. Express the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of each of the reactants and products.

1716
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

For the reaction 2 A(gg) + B(g) → 3 C(g), b. when A is decreasing at a rate of 0.200 M/s, how fast is B decreasing? How fast is C increasing?

1
views