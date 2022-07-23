Chapter 15, Problem 32
Consider the reaction: 8 H2S(g) + 4 O2(g) → 8 H2O(g) + S8(g) Complete the table.
Video transcript
Consider the reaction: 2 N2O( g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) a. Express the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of each of the reactants and products.
For the reaction 2 A(g) + B(g) → 3 C(g), a. Determine the expression for the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of each of the reactants and products.
For the reaction 2 A(gg) + B(g) → 3 C(g), b. when A is decreasing at a rate of 0.200 M/s, how fast is B decreasing? How fast is C increasing?
Consider the reaction: C4H8( g) → 2 C2H4( g) The tabulated data were collected for the concentration of C2H4 as a function of time: a. What is the average rate of the reaction between 0 and 10 s? Between 40 and 50 s?
Consider the reaction: NO2(g) → NO(g) + 1/2 O2(g) The tabulated data were collected for the concentration of NO2 as a function of time: a. What is the average rate of the reaction between 10 and 20 s? Between 50 and 60 s?
Consider the reaction: NO2(g) → NO(g) + 1/2 O2( g) The tabulated data were collected for the concentration of NO2 as a function of time: b. What is the rate of formation of O2 between 50 and 60 s?