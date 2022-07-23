Textbook Question
Consider the reaction: 2 N2O( g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) a. Express the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of each of the reactants and products.
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Consider the reaction: 2 N2O( g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) a. Express the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of each of the reactants and products.
Consider the reaction:
2 HBr (g) → H2 (g) + Br2 (g)
b. In the first 20.0 s of this reaction, the concentration of HBr dropped from 0.600 M to 0.512 M. Calculate the average rate of the reaction during this time interval.
For the reaction 2 A(gg) + B(g) → 3 C(g), b. when A is decreasing at a rate of 0.200 M/s, how fast is B decreasing? How fast is C increasing?