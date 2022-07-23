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Ch.22 - Organic Chemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.22 - Organic ChemistryProblem 47
Chapter 22, Problem 47

Complete and balance each hydrocarbon combustion reaction.
a. CH3CH2CH3 + O2
b.CH3CH2CH=CH2 +O2
c. CH≡CH + O2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of reaction. In this case, it's a combustion reaction, which typically takes the form of a hydrocarbon reacting with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).
Step 2: Write the unbalanced equation. CH3CH2CH=CH2 + O2 → CO2 + H2O
Step 3: Balance the carbon atoms first. There are 4 carbon atoms on the left side of the equation, so we need 4 CO2 molecules on the right side. CH3CH2CH=CH2 + O2 → 4CO2 + H2O
Step 4: Balance the hydrogen atoms next. There are 8 hydrogen atoms on the left side of the equation, so we need 4 H2O molecules on the right side. CH3CH2CH=CH2 + O2 → 4CO2 + 4H2O
Step 5: Finally, balance the oxygen atoms. There are 16 oxygen atoms on the right side of the equation, so we need 8 O2 molecules on the left side. CH3CH2CH=CH2 + 8O2 → 4CO2 + 4H2O

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combustion Reactions

Combustion reactions involve the reaction of a hydrocarbon with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water. These reactions are exothermic, releasing energy in the form of heat and light. In the case of hydrocarbons, the general formula for the products is CO2 and H2O, and balancing these reactions requires ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is equal on both sides of the equation.
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Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations is a fundamental skill in chemistry that ensures the law of conservation of mass is upheld. This involves adjusting the coefficients of reactants and products so that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. For combustion reactions, this often requires balancing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms systematically.
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Alkenes and Their Reactions

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond, which affects their reactivity compared to alkanes. In combustion reactions, alkenes can undergo complete combustion, producing carbon dioxide and water, but they may also participate in other reactions due to the presence of the double bond. Understanding the structure and reactivity of alkenes is crucial for predicting the products of their combustion.
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