Textbook Question
Draw a structure for each alkane. c. 4-ethyl-2,2-dimethylhexane
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Draw a structure for each alkane. c. 4-ethyl-2,2-dimethylhexane
Complete and balance each hydrocarbon combustion reaction. a. CH3CH2CH2CH3 + O2 → b.CH2=CHCH3 + O2 → c. CH≡CCH2CH3 + O2 →
Draw a structure for each alkane.
b. 3-ethyl-3-methylpentane
Draw a structure for each alkane.
d. 4,7-diethyl-2,2-dimethylnonane
List all the possible products for each alkane substitution reaction. (Assume monosubstitution.) a. CH3CH3 + Br2 →
List all the possible products for each alkane substitution reac- tion. (Assume monosubstitution.)
c. CH2Cl2 + Br2 →