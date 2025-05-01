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Ch.22 - Organic Chemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.22 - Organic ChemistryProblem 48
Chapter 22, Problem 48

Complete and balance each hydrocarbon combustion reaction. a. CH3CH2CH2CH3 + O2 → b.CH2=CHCH3 + O2 → c. CH≡CCH2CH3 + O2

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Identify the type of reaction. In this case, it's a combustion reaction, which typically takes the form of a hydrocarbon reacting with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).
Step 2: Write the unbalanced equation. For the given reaction, it would be: CH≡CCH2CH3 + O2 → CO2 + H2O.
Step 3: Balance the carbon atoms first. Count the number of carbon atoms on both sides of the equation and add coefficients to balance them.
Step 4: Next, balance the hydrogen atoms. Again, count the number of hydrogen atoms on both sides of the equation and add coefficients to balance them.
Step 5: Finally, balance the oxygen atoms. This can be a bit tricky because oxygen appears in two compounds on the right side of the equation. You may need to adjust the coefficients you've already set to get the oxygen atoms to balance.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combustion Reactions

Combustion reactions involve the reaction of a hydrocarbon with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water. These reactions are exothermic, releasing energy in the form of heat and light. In the case of hydrocarbons, the general formula for the products is CO2 and H2O, depending on the number of carbon and hydrogen atoms in the hydrocarbon.
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Combustion Apparatus

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations is essential to ensure that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation, adhering to the law of conservation of mass. This involves adjusting the coefficients of the reactants and products without changing their chemical identities. For combustion reactions, it often requires balancing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms systematically.
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Balancing Chemical Equations

Hydrocarbon Structure

Hydrocarbons are organic compounds consisting solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms. They can be classified as aliphatic (straight or branched chains) or aromatic (ring structures). The structure of the hydrocarbon affects its combustion reaction; for example, the presence of triple bonds, as in the given compound CH≡CCH2CH3, influences the stoichiometry of the reaction with oxygen.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a structure for each alkane. c. 4-ethyl-2,2-dimethylhexane

897
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Textbook Question

Complete and balance each hydrocarbon combustion reaction.

a. CH3CH2CH3 + O2

b.CH3CH2CH=CH2 +O2

c. CH≡CH + O2

1247
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Textbook Question

Draw a structure for each alkane.

d. 4,7-diethyl-2,2-dimethylnonane

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Textbook Question

List all the possible products for each alkane substitution reaction. (Assume monosubstitution.) a. CH3CH3 + Br2

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Textbook Question

List all the possible products for each alkane substitution reac- tion. (Assume monosubstitution.)

c. CH2Cl2 + Br2

123
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Textbook Question

List all the possible products for each alkane substitution reaction. (Assume monosubstitution.) a.CH4 +Cl2 → b. CH3CH2Br + Br2 → d. CH3CHBr2 + Br2

444
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