Problem 51c
For the reaction shown, calculate the theoretical yield of product (in grams) for each initial amount of reactants. 2 Al(s) + 3 Cl2(g) → 2 AlCl3(s) c. 0.235 g Al, 1.15 g Cl2
Problem 52c
For the reaction shown, calculate the theoretical yield of the product (in grams) for each initial amount of reactants. Ti(s) + 2 F2( g) → TiF4(s) c. 0.233 g Ti, 0.288 g F2
Problem 53
Iron(III) oxide reacts with carbon monoxide according to the equation: Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g) A reaction mixture initially contains 45.10 g Fe2O3 and 29.56 g CO. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what mass (in g) of the excess reactant remains?
Problem 54
Elemental phosphorus reacts with chlorine gas according to the equation: P4(s) + 6 Cl2( g) → 4 PCl3(l ) A reaction mixture initially contains 91.38 g P4 and 262.6 g Cl2. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what mass (in g) of the excess reactant remains?
Problem 56
Magnesium oxide can be made by heating magnesium metal in the presence of oxygen. The balanced equation for the reaction is: 2 Mg(s) + O2( g) → 2 MgO(s) When 13.1 g of Mg reacts with 13.6 g O2, 12.4 g MgO is collected. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, and percent yield for the reaction.
Problem 57
Urea (CH4N2O) is a common fertilizer that is synthesized by the reaction of ammonia (NH3) with carbon dioxide: 2 NH3(aq) + CO2(aq) → CH4N2O(aq) + H2O(l) In an industrial synthesis of urea, a chemist combines 149.4 kg of ammonia with 231.1 kg of carbon dioxide and obtains 172.3 kg of urea. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield of urea, and percent yield for the reaction.
Problem 58c
Many computer chips are manufactured from silicon, which occurs in nature as SiO2. When SiO2 is heated to melting, it reacts with solid carbon to form liquid silicon and carbon monoxide gas. In an industrial preparation of silicon, 177.4 kg of SiO2 reacts with 100.1 kg of carbon to produce 71.2 kg of silicon. Determine the percent yield for the reaction.
Problem 61
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of solid strontium with iodine gas.
Problem 63
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of solid lithium with liquid water.
Problem 64
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of solid potassium with liquid water.
Problem 65
Write the balanced equation for the reaction of hydrogen gas with bromine gas.
Problem 67
The combustion of gasoline produces carbon dioxide and water. Assume gasoline to be pure octane (C8H18) and calculate the mass (in kg) of carbon dioxide that is added to the atmosphere per 10.0 kg of octane burned. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.)
Problem 68
Many home barbeques are fueled with propane gas (C3H8). What mass of carbon dioxide (in kg) is produced upon the complete combustion of 37.8 L of propane (approximate contents of one 5-gallon tank)? Assume that the density of the liquid propane in the tank is 0.621 g/mL. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.)
Problem 71
Aspirin can be made in the laboratory by reacting acetic anhydride (C4H6O3) with salicylic acid (C7H6O3) to form aspirin (C9H8O4) and acetic acid (C2H4O2). The balanced equation is: C4H6O3 + C7H6O3 → C9H8O4 + C2H4O2 In a laboratory synthesis, a student begins with 6.00 mL of acetic anhydride (density= 1.08 g/ mL) and 2.50 g of salicylic acid. Once the reaction is complete, the student collects 1.82 g of aspirin. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield of aspirin, and percent yield forthe reaction.
Problem 72
The combustion of liquid ethanol (C2H5OH) produces carbon dioxide and water. After 4.62 mL of ethanol (density = 0.789 g/mL) is allowed to burn in the presence of 15.55 g of oxygen gas, 3.72 mL of water (density = 1.00 g/mL) is collected. Determine the percent yield for the reaction. (Hint: Write a balanced equation for the combustion of ethanol.)
Problem 75
The reaction of NH3 and O2 forms NO and water. The NO can be used to convert P4 to P4O6, forming N2 in the process. The P4O6 can be treated with water to form H3PO3, which forms PH3 and H3PO4 when heated. Find the mass of PH3 that forms from the reaction of 1.00 g of NH3.
Problem 76
An important reaction that takes place in a blast furnace during the production of iron is the formation of iron metal and CO2 from Fe2O3 and CO. Determine the mass of Fe2O3 required to form 910 kg of iron. Determine the amount of CO2 that forms in this process.
Problem 77
A liquid fuel mixture contains 30.35% hexane (C6H14), 15.85% heptane (C7H16), and the rest octane (C8H18). What maximum mass of carbon dioxide is produced by the complete combustion of 10.0 kg of this fuel mixture?
Problem 78
Titanium occurs in the magnetic mineral ilmenite (FeTiO3), which is often found mixed with sand. The ilmenite can be separated from the sand with magnets. The titanium can then be extracted from the ilmenite by the following set of reactions: FeTiO3(s) + 3 Cl2( g) + 3 C(s)¡3 CO(g) + FeCl2(s) + TiCl4( g) TiCl4( g) + 2 Mg(s)¡2 MgCl2(l ) + Ti(s) Suppose that an ilmenite–sand mixture contains 22.8% ilmenite by mass and that the first reaction is carried out with a 90.8% yield. If the second reaction is carried out with an 85.9% yield, what mass of titanium can be obtained from 1.00 kg of the ilmenite– sand mixture?
Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities
