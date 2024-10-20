Problem 60-
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reaction between nitric acid and magnesium hydroxide.
Problem 21a
Calculate the molarity of each solution. a. 1.22 mol of KI in 1.15 L solution
Problem 21c
Calculate the molarity of each solution. c. 132.4 mg NaCl in 255.4 mL of solution
Problem 23
What is the molarity of NO3– in each solution? a. 0.150 M KNO3 b. 0.150 M Ca(NO3)2 c. 0.150 M Al(NO3)3
Problem 25
What is the molarity of NO3– in each solution? a. 0.225 M NaNO3 b. 0.225 M Mg(NO3)2 c. 0.225 M Al(NO3)3
Problem 26a
what is the molarity of Br- in each solution? a. 0.100 M KBr
Problem 26b
What is the molarity of Br- in each solution? b. 0.150 M CaBr2
Problem 26c
What is the molarity of Br- in each solution? 0.200 m AlBr3
Problem 27a
How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? a. 0.556 L of a 2.3 M KCl solution
Problem 27b
How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? b. 1.8 L of a 0.85 M KCl solution
Problem 27c
How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? c. 114 mL of a 1.85 M KCl solution
Problem 29a
What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? a. 0.45 mol ethanol
Problem 29b
What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? b. 1.22 mol ethanol
Problem 29c
What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? c. 1.2⨉10-2 mol ethanol
Problem 31
A laboratory procedure calls for making 100.0 mL of a 1.30 M K2SO4 solution. What mass of K2SO4 (in g) is needed?
Problem 33
A chemist wants to make 3.00 L of a 0.250 M NaNO3 solution. What mass of NaNO3 (in g) should the chemist use?
Problem 35
If 255 mL of a 2.25 M sucrose solution is diluted to 800.0 rnL, what is the molarity of the diluted solution?
Problem 37
If 2.50 L of a 4.80 M MgBr2 solution is diluted to 35.0 L, what is the molarity of the diluted solution?
Problem 39
To what volume should you dilute 50.0 mL of a 12 M stock HNO3 solution to obtain a 0.100 M HNO3 solution?
Problem 40
What is the minimum amount of 6.0 M H2SO4 necessary to produce 25.0 g of H2(g) according to the reaction between aluminum and sulfuric acid? 2 Al(s) + 3 H2SO4(aq) → Al2(SO4)3(aq) + 3 H2(g)
Problem 42
Consider the reaction: Li2S(aq) + Co(NO3)2(aq) → 2 LiNO3(aq) + CoS(s) What volume of 0.150 M Li2S solution is required to completely react with 225 mL of 0.175 M Co(NO3)2?
Problem 44
What is the molarity of ZnCl2 that forms when 25.0 g of zinc completely reacts with CuCl2 according to the following reaction? Assume a final volume of 275 mL. Zn(s) + CuCl2(aq) → ZnCl2(aq) + Cu(s)
Problem 45c
A 25.0-mL sample of a 1.20 M potassium chloride solution is mixed with 15.0 mL of a 0.900 M lead(II) nitrate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: 2 KCl(aq) + Pb(NO3)2(aq) → PbCl2(s) + 2 KNO3(aq) The solid PbCl2 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 2.45 g. Determine the the percent yield.
Problem 46
A 55.0-mL sample of a 0.102 M potassium sulfate solution is mixed with 35.0 mL of a 0.114 M lead(II) acetate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: K2SO4(aq) + Pb(C2H3O2)2(aq) → 2 KC2H3O2(aq) + PbSO4(s) The solid PbSO4 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 1.01 g. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, percent yield.
Problem 47
For each compound (all water soluble), would you expect the resulting aqueous solution to conduct electrical current? a. RbBr b. Na3OH c. C12H22O11 d. MgSO4
Problem 48
Classify each compound as a strong electrolyte or nonelectrolyte. a. K2SO4 b. C6H12O6 c. K2CO3 d. CH3OH
Problem 49
Determine whether each compound is soluble or insoluble. If the compound is soluble, list the ions present in solution. a. AgNO3 b. Pb(C2H3O2)2 c. KNO3 d. (NH4)2S
Problem 50
Determine whether each compound is soluble or insoluble. If the compound is soluble, list the ions present in solution. a. AgI b. Cu3(PO4)2 c. CoCO3 d. K3PO4
Problem 51a
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. LiI(aq) + BaS(aq)
Problem 51b
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' b. KCl(aq) + CaS(aq) →
