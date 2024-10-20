Problem 40

What is the minimum amount of 6.0 M H 2 SO 4 necessary to produce 25.0 g of H 2 (g) according to the reaction between aluminum and sulfuric acid? 2 Al(s) + 3 H 2 SO 4 (aq) → Al 2 (SO 4 ) 3 (aq) + 3 H 2 (g)