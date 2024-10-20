Problem 3.99
The elemental mass percent composition of ibuprofen (a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug [NSAID]) is 75.69% C, 8.80% H, and 15.51% O. Determine the empirical formula of ibuprofen.
Problem 10
How many atoms are specified by each of these prefixes: mono-, di-, tri-, tetra-, penta-, hexa-?
Problem 25e
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: e. digitoxin, C41H64O13
Problem 26a
Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. a. Sr2HPO4
Problem 26b
Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. b. Co(ClO4)2
Problem 26c
Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. c. Cr2(SO4)3
Problem 28a
Write a chemical formula for each molecular model. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (a)
Problem 28c
Write a chemical formula for each molecular model. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (c)
Problem 29
Classify each element as atomic or molecular. a. bromine b. titanium c. oxygen d. potassium
Problem 30
Identify the elements that have molecules as their basic units. a. nitrogen b. argon c. hydrogen d. helium
Problem 31
Classify each compound as ionic or molecular. a. CO2 b. NiCl2 c. Nal d. PCl3
Problem 32
Classify each compound as ionic or molecular. a. CF2Cl2 b. CCl4 c. PtO2 d. SO3
Problem 33a
Based on the molecular views, classify each substance as an atomic element, a molecular element, an ionic compound, or a molecular compound.
Problem 34
Based on the molecular views, classify each substance as an atomic element, a molecular element, an ionic compound, or a molecular compound.
Problem 36
Write a formula for the ionic compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. silver and chlorine b. sodium and sulfur c. aluminum and sulfur d. potassium and chlorine
Problem 37
Write a formula for the compound that forms between potassium and each polyatomic ion. a. acetate b. phosphate c. sulfate d. nitrate
Problem 39c
Name each ionic compound. c. Na2O
Problem 40a
Name each ionic compound. a. SnCl4
Problem 43b
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. b. Mg(C2H3O2)2
Problem 44a
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. Ba(OH)2
Problem 47c
Write the formula for each ionic compound. c. silver nitrate
Problem 47f
Write the formula for each ionic compound. f. potassium hydrogen carbonate
Problem 48a
Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. copper(II) chloride
Problem 48b
Write the formula for each ionic compound. b. copper(I) iodate
Problem 48d
Write the formula for each ionic compound. d. calcium fluoride
Problem 48f
Write the formula for each ionic compound. f. iron(II) phosphate
Problem 51c
Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound. c. Mg(BrO3)2 # 6 H2O
Problem 52a
Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound. a. cobalt(II) phosphate octahydrate
Problem 53
Name each molecular compound. a. CO b. NI3 c. SiCl4 d. N4Se4
Problem 54a
Name each molecular compound. a. SO3
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Back