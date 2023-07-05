In Drosophila, recessive mutations in the fruitless gene (fru) result in males courting other males; and recessive mutations in the Antennapedia gene (Ant⁻) lead to defects in the body plan, specifically in the thoracic region of the body, where mutants fail to develop legs. The two genes map 15 cM apart on chromosome 3. You have isolated a new dominant Antdᵈ mutant allele that you induced by treating your flies with X-rays. Your new mutant has legs developing instead of antennae on the head of the fly. You cross your newly induced dominant Antᵈ mutant (a pure-breeding line) with a homozygous recessive fru mutant (which is homozygous wild type at the Ant⁺ locus), as diagrammed below:
Your cross results in the following phenotypic proportions:
Legs on head, normal courting behavior 75
Normal head, abnormal courting behavior 25
Legs on head, abnormal courting behavior 0
Normal head, normal courting behavior 0
Provide a genetic explanation for these results and describe a test for your hypothesis
