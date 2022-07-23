Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 18 - Developmental Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 18 - Developmental GeneticsProblem 27
Chapter 18, Problem 27

Zea mays (maize, or corn) was originally domesticated in central Mexico at least 7000 years ago from an endemic grass called teosinte. Teosinte is generally unbranched, has male and female flowers on the same branch, and has few kernels per 'cob,' each encased in a hard, leaf-like organ called a glume. In contrast, maize is highly branched, with a male inflorescence (tassel) on its central branch and female inflorescences (cobs) on axillary branches. In addition, maize cobs have many rows of kernels and soft glumes. George Beadle crossed cultivated maize and wild teosinte, which resulted in fully fertile F₁ plants. When the F₁ plants were self-fertilized, about 1 plant in every 1000 of the F₂ progeny resembled either a modern maize plant or a wild teosinte plant. What did Beadle conclude about whether the different architectures of maize and teosinte were caused by changes with a small effect in many genes or changes with a large effect in just a few genes?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is asking about the genetic basis of the differences in plant architecture between maize and teosinte. Specifically, it asks whether these differences are due to many genes with small effects or a few genes with large effects.
Analyze the experimental setup: George Beadle crossed maize and teosinte to produce F₁ plants, which were fully fertile. This indicates that maize and teosinte are closely related species capable of producing viable offspring.
Interpret the F₂ generation results: When the F₁ plants were self-fertilized, the F₂ progeny showed a segregation pattern where approximately 1 in 1000 plants resembled either the modern maize or wild teosinte phenotype. This suggests that the traits distinguishing maize and teosinte are controlled by a small number of genes, as a large number of genes with small effects would result in a more continuous variation rather than distinct phenotypes.
Relate the findings to genetic principles: The observed ratio of 1 in 1000 indicates that the differences in plant architecture are likely due to a few genes with large effects. This is because such a low frequency of parental phenotypes in the F₂ generation is consistent with the segregation of a small number of Mendelian loci.
Conclude Beadle's interpretation: Based on the data, Beadle concluded that the dramatic differences in architecture between maize and teosinte were caused by changes in a small number of genes with large effects, rather than many genes with small effects.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Variation

Genetic variation refers to the differences in DNA sequences among individuals within a population. This variation can arise from mutations, gene flow, and sexual reproduction, leading to diverse traits. Understanding genetic variation is crucial for studying how traits are inherited and how they can change over generations, particularly in the context of domestication and selective breeding.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:28
Genomic Variation

Quantitative vs. Qualitative Traits

Traits can be classified as quantitative or qualitative. Quantitative traits, like kernel number in maize, are influenced by multiple genes and show continuous variation, while qualitative traits are typically controlled by a single gene and exhibit discrete categories. This distinction is essential for understanding the genetic architecture of traits and how they evolve through natural or artificial selection.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:40
Traits and Variance

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance describes the patterns of inheritance first outlined by Gregor Mendel, which include concepts such as dominant and recessive alleles. In the context of Beadle's experiment, understanding Mendelian principles helps explain how traits are passed from parents to offspring and how the segregation of alleles can lead to the emergence of distinct phenotypes in the F₂ generation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Homeotic genes are thought to regulate each other. Are similar interactions observed between Hox genes?

494
views
Textbook Question

Dipterans (two-winged insects) are thought to have evolved from a four-winged ancestor that had wings on both T2 and T3 thoracic segments, as in extant butterflies and dragonflies. Describe an evolutionary scenario for the evolution of dipterans from four-winged ancestors. What types of mutations could lead to a butterfly developing with only two wings?

480
views
Textbook Question

Basidiomycota is a monophyletic group of fungi that includes most of the common mushrooms. You are interested in the development of the body plan of mushrooms. How would you identify the genes required for patterning during mushroom development?

602
views
Textbook Question

In C. elegans there are two sexes: hermaphrodite and male. Sex is determined by the ratio of X chromosomes to haploid sets of autosomes (X/A). An X/A ratio of 1.0 produces a hermaphrodite (XX), and an X/A ratio of 0.5 results in a male (XO). In the 1970s, Jonathan Hodgkin and Sydney Brenner carried out genetic screens to identify mutations in three genes that result in either XX males (tra-1, tra-2) or XO hermaphrodites (her-1). Double-mutant strains were constructed to assess for epistatic interactions between the genes (see table). Propose a genetic model of how the her and tra genes control sex determination.

686
views
Textbook Question

In Drosophila, recessive mutations in the fruitless gene (fru) result in males courting other males, and recessive mutations in the Antennapedia gene (Ant⁻) lead to defects in the body plan, specifically in the thoracic region of the body, where mutants fail to develop legs. The two genes map 15 cM apart on chromosome 3. You have isolated a new dominant Antdᵈ mutant allele that you induced by treating your flies with X-rays. Your new mutant has legs developing instead of antennae on the head of the fly. You cross your newly induced dominant Antᵈ mutant (a pure-breeding line) with a homozygous recessive fru mutant (which is homozygous wild type at the Ant⁺ locus), as diagrammed below:

What phenotypes, and in what proportions, do you expect in the F₂ obtained by interbreeding F₁ animals?

466
views
Textbook Question

In Drosophila, recessive mutations in the fruitless gene (fru) result in males courting other males, and recessive mutations in the Antennapedia gene (Ant⁻) lead to defects in the body plan, specifically in the thoracic region of the body, where mutants fail to develop legs. The two genes map 15 cM apart on chromosome 3. You have isolated a new dominant Antdᵈ mutant allele that you induced by treating your flies with X-rays. Your new mutant has legs developing instead of antennae on the head of the fly. You cross your newly induced dominant Antᵈ mutant (a pure-breeding line) with a homozygous recessive fru mutant (which is homozygous wild type at the Ant⁺ locus), as diagrammed below: Your cross results in the following phenotypic proportions:

Legs on head, normal courting behavior 75

Normal head, abnormal courting behavior 25

Legs on head, abnormal courting behavior 0

Normal head, normal courting behavior 0

Provide a genetic explanation for these results and describe a test for your hypothesis

485
views