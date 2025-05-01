Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

What method is used to separate genomic DNA fragments by size? Gel electrophoresis is used to separate genomic DNA fragments by size.

What can a DNA ladder help determine in gel electrophoresis? A DNA ladder helps determine the sizes of DNA fragments in a sample by comparison.

What sections of DNA are typically used in DNA fingerprinting? Non-coding regions of DNA, such as variable number tandem repeats (VNTRs), are typically used in DNA fingerprinting.

What part of the hair is used to obtain DNA? The root or follicle of the hair is used to obtain DNA.

