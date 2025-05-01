Skip to main content
Back

Methods for Analyzing DNA quiz #2

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • What method is used to separate genomic DNA fragments by size?
    Gel electrophoresis is used to separate genomic DNA fragments by size.
  • What can a DNA ladder help determine in gel electrophoresis?
    A DNA ladder helps determine the sizes of DNA fragments in a sample by comparison.
  • What sections of DNA are typically used in DNA fingerprinting?
    Non-coding regions of DNA, such as variable number tandem repeats (VNTRs), are typically used in DNA fingerprinting.
  • What can a DNA ladder help determine?
    A DNA ladder can help determine the approximate size of DNA fragments in a gel.
  • What part of the hair is used to obtain DNA?
    The root or follicle of the hair is used to obtain DNA.
  • What is the DNA size standard used for in gel electrophoresis?
    The DNA size standard, or DNA ladder, is used to estimate the sizes of DNA fragments in a gel.
  • Which process allows rapid copying of DNA without using bacteria?
    The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) allows rapid copying of DNA without using bacteria.
  • Which substance is used to precipitate DNA during extraction?
    Alcohol, such as ethanol or isopropyl alcohol, is used to precipitate DNA.
  • How is DNA similar to a fingerprint?
    DNA is similar to a fingerprint because each individual's DNA sequence is unique, allowing for identification.
  • How does the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) relate to DNA fingerprinting?
    PCR is used in DNA fingerprinting to amplify specific DNA regions, making analysis possible even from small samples.
  • Why is DNA fingerprinting called a 'fingerprint'?
    DNA fingerprinting is called a 'fingerprint' because it produces a unique pattern for each individual, similar to actual fingerprints.
  • Why is a DNA ladder useful and why is it used?
    A DNA ladder is useful because it provides reference fragment sizes, allowing estimation of sample DNA fragment sizes during gel electrophoresis.