What method is used to separate genomic DNA fragments by size? Gel electrophoresis is used to separate genomic DNA fragments by size. What can a DNA ladder help determine in gel electrophoresis? A DNA ladder helps determine the sizes of DNA fragments in a sample by comparison. What sections of DNA are typically used in DNA fingerprinting? Non-coding regions of DNA, such as variable number tandem repeats (VNTRs), are typically used in DNA fingerprinting. What can a DNA ladder help determine? A DNA ladder can help determine the approximate size of DNA fragments in a gel. What part of the hair is used to obtain DNA? The root or follicle of the hair is used to obtain DNA. What is the DNA size standard used for in gel electrophoresis? The DNA size standard, or DNA ladder, is used to estimate the sizes of DNA fragments in a gel. Which process allows rapid copying of DNA without using bacteria? The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) allows rapid copying of DNA without using bacteria. Which substance is used to precipitate DNA during extraction? Alcohol, such as ethanol or isopropyl alcohol, is used to precipitate DNA. How is DNA similar to a fingerprint? DNA is similar to a fingerprint because each individual's DNA sequence is unique, allowing for identification. How does the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) relate to DNA fingerprinting? PCR is used in DNA fingerprinting to amplify specific DNA regions, making analysis possible even from small samples. Why is DNA fingerprinting called a 'fingerprint'? DNA fingerprinting is called a 'fingerprint' because it produces a unique pattern for each individual, similar to actual fingerprints. Why is a DNA ladder useful and why is it used? A DNA ladder is useful because it provides reference fragment sizes, allowing estimation of sample DNA fragment sizes during gel electrophoresis.
Methods for Analyzing DNA quiz #2
