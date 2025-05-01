Problem 21

While most quantitative traits display continuous variation, there are others referred to as “threshold traits” that are distinguished by having a small number of discrete phenotypic classes. For example, Type 2 diabetes (adult-onset diabetes) is considered to be a polygenic trait, but demonstrates only two phenotypic classes: individuals who develop the disease and those who do not. Theorize how a threshold trait such as Type 2 diabetes may be under the control of many polygenes, but express a limited number of phenotypes.